What is Rebirth Infil Strikes in Warzone Season 3? 

Rebirth Infil Strikes in Warzone Season 3 is a brand-new game mode coming with the new season. Presented as an in-season public event, the Rebirth Infil Strikes in Warzone Season 3 will take place on Rebirth Island, as evident from the event codename. Players are excited as Activision is all set to bring forth a wave of content with the newest season, be it new cosmetics or LTMs (limited-time modes).

This article will explore the upcoming game mode and all aspects that are relevant to it. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Rebirth Infil Strikes in Warzone Season 3: New game mode explained

Rebirth Infil Strikes in Warzone Season 3 will add a new touch of flavor to the game. In this new public event, random airstrikes will entirely level a POI (Point of interest) in the game. In each match, a designated POI will see a full-fledged wave of aerial assault, bringing down the entire place in rubble.

That said, players must keep their wits about as the rubble will pave the way for newer avenues in the game. Players can be creative and use the destroyed playing field to their advantage. The rubble from the Infil Strikes in Rebirth Island will allow them to execute unique movement techs and further provide them an opportunity to construct new lines of sight into other locations.

As per the official patch, Rebirth Infil Strikes in Warzone Season 3 will only affect the following locations within Rebirth Island:

Lighthouse Prison Water Tower

Furthermore, the official blog details the following changes that will come into effect after the POIs get hit by the airstrike:

Lighthouse

Lighthouse in Warzone Rebirth Island (Image via Activision)

As Lighthouse gets disintegrated in this game mode, you will find that the entire tower will topple into the courts of the Prison below. This will open up a new strategic location to post up at, allowing players to have a wide-open view of the Prison POI within the game.

Prison

Prison in Warzone's Rebirth Island (Image via Activision)

The Prison roof will collapse as the airstrike payload falls on it, leaving behind a massive cloud of smoke and a fracture in the structure's roof. With several hide holes popping up with this change, players will have a chance to carefully plan assaults against enemy teams from this POI.

Water Tower

Water Tower in Warzone Rebirth Island (Image via Activision)

The crashing of the Water Tower will pave the path for a new alleyway leading down to the plateau near the Helipad. These structural changes open up numerous flanking options for the players while simultaneously providing them with an alternative escape route when things go south in this area.

