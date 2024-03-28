The introduction of the Biometric Scanner is among the plethora of new content, which includes new modes, maps, and various other upgrades coming to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 3 update that launches on April 3, 2024. This is a device integrated all over Rebirth Island in COD Warzone.

In this article, we look into the details of the Biometric Scanner and its workings.

Biometrics Scanner in Warzone Rebirth Island, Explained

Expand Tweet

According to the latest Warzone blog that updates us about content regarding Season 3, biometric scanners are sophisticated terminals that offer an intriguing twist to the gameplay in Warzone. There are also tons of rewards for players who are open to strategically utilizing these scanners.

With a total of 10 scanners scattered across Rebirth Island, players must navigate their way around the map to locate and interact with them. Active once every match, these devices can initiate a quick check of a player’s statistics once they approach one of them.

When activated, the scanner generates a keycard personalized to the player's identity and easily integrates into their backpack. This keycard serves as a gateway to exclusive rewards and opportunities within the match.

Keycard Mechanics in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The keycard obtained after the player goes through the scanning process becomes a valuable object in the player’s inventory. It displays essential information such as the operator name and clan tag.

Keycards are available in six tiers—Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion—each with its own rewards and advantages. Players can anticipate varying degrees of loot and benefits based on the rarity of their keycard. The Bronze-tier keycards are the most common, and the Orion-tier ones are the rarest.

The addition of biometric scanners and keycards to Rebirth Island marks a significant step forward in Warzone's drive for innovation and dynamic gameplay experiences.

Check out Sportskeeda for more Warzone and MW3 updates, guides, and news.

