Rebirth Island's return in Warzone: Release date, what to expect, and more

Rebirth Island is returning to Warzone, as confirmed by the Call of Duty team. Hardcore fans of the iconic battle royale map can finally celebrate. Their long wait to witness the iconic map's comeback has finally ended. Rebirth Island in Warzone will be part of the Season 3 update.

This article will mention all the key details players need about Rebirth Island's release date in Warzone.

Rebirth Island release date in Warzone confirmed for Season 3

The official social media account of Call of Duty on X just recently shared a surprise post for fans. The exact message from the developers read:

"No it's not our birthday, but on April 3 it's #Rebirthday and everyone's invited."

Expand Tweet

While confirming the return of Rebirth in Warzone, team COD also revealed that players will get to watch a special map trailer on March 26, 2024, at 8 AM PT. This trailer will showcase how the map will be reintroduced to fans with Warzone Season 3.

What's even more delightful for fans is that the Rebirth Island release date in Warzone has also been confirmed. The iconic map will drop in the game on April 3, 2024.

Based on rumors from reliable sources, it's been speculated that the Rebirth map will arrive with a remastered design. While its layout may remain the same, the overall look will feel slightly refreshing compared to its original version.

Interestingly, Call of Duty's social media account had recently teased the return of Rebirth with a random reaction on a two-year-old post on X. Since then, fans have been hoping for an announcement, and now it's officially here. After witnessing the return of Fortune's Keep, they will be extremely happy to see Rebirth returning next month.

What to expect from Warzone in Season 3?

The developers have yet to reveal all the details about Warzone Season 3. Apart from the first official announcement regarding Rebirth Island's release date, nothing else is known about the upcoming season.

However, players expect a brand-new event with more attractive weekly rewards. That's been a common pattern in all seasonal updates released since the launch of a rebranded Warzone game last year.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Call of Duty Warzone, follow Sportskeeda:

Tracer Pack Putrefaction in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it? || Warzone and MW3 new free Prime Gaming bundle Color Blocked: How to get, what's included, and more