Warzone and MW3 new free Prime Gaming bundle Color Blocked: How to get, what's included, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3's brand new Prime Gaming bundle, Color Blocked, is officially here, and you can grab it for free. Every now and then, Amazon Prime's gaming service collaborates with several titles to give away exquisite in-game cosmetics for fans. Previously, Prime Gaming featured several skins and bundles in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 that players could use.

The latest one has now been released, and here is everything that you need to know regarding the brand new Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

How to get the new Prime Gaming bundle Color Blocked for free in Warzone and MW3?

Color Blocked Bundle in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Prime Gaming)

To unlock the latest Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and MW3, you must have an Amazon Prime membership. That's the only criterion for you to grab these exquisite skins for yourself. Keep note that the bundle will be available till April 25, 2024. After that, you won't be able to collect it from the Prime Gaming website.

Ensure you have your Activision account linked to your Prime Gaming account.

Head on to Prime Gaming's official website. Under the featured section, you'll see the Color Blocked bundle for Modern Warfare 3.

Click on that; on the next page, there will be an option of "Get in-game content."

Select that, and the bundle is now yours.

What's included in Warzone and MW3 Prime Gaming bundle Color Blocked?

Here is what's included in the Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and MW3 -

" Lethal Expression " Striker SMG Weapon Blueprint

" Striker SMG Weapon Blueprint " Too Graphic " COR-45 Pistol Weapon Blueprint

" COR-45 Pistol Weapon Blueprint " Color Combat " Sticker

" Sticker " RGB NVG " emblem

" emblem "Color Blast" Calling Card

That covers everything you need about the brand-new Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and MW3.

Warzone and MW3's Season 2 Reloaded is live right now. The latest season has brought several changes to the battle royale and the multiplayer. From a brand new warlord in Zombies to new weapons and Aftermarket Parts, there is a lot to explore. The Fortune's Keep map in Warzone has also seen a brand new POI update with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded.

