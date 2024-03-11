When does Warzone and MW3 Season 2 end?

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded is live and will conclude on April 3, 2024, marking the start of Season 3. This season has captivated players with numerous additions, including new weapons, maps, modes, gameplay mechanics, and collaborations with major franchises like Dune and Warhammer 40K.

In this article, we will provide the precise end date and time of Warzone and MW3 Season 2 across all regions based on the in-game battle pass timer.

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 end date and time for all regions

Warzone's season-end timer (Image via Activision)

As of writing, Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3's in-game battle pass timer indicates there are 23 days remaining until the end of Season 2.

Here is the list of the end dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): April 3, 2024, at 9 am

April 3, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): April 3, 2024, at 10 am

April 3, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): April 3, 2024, at 11 am

April 3, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): April 3, 2024, at 12 pm

April 3, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 3, 2024, at 4 pm

April 3, 2024, at 4 pm Central European Time (CET): April 3, 2024, at 5 pm

April 3, 2024, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): April 3, 2024, at 6 pm

April 3, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 3, 2024, at 9:30 pm

April 3, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 4, 2024, at 12 am

April 4, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): April 4, 2024, at 1 am

April 4, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 4, 2024, at 3 am

April 4, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 4, 2024, at 5 am

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 overview

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 has introduced four new weapons:

BP50 assault rifle

RAM-9 SMG

SOA Subverter battle rifle

Soulrender melee

This current season has introduced Warzone's fan-favorite map, Fortune's Keep, along with a few MW3 MP maps:

Stash House (6v6)

Vista (6v6)

Departures (6v6)

Operation Tin Man (War Mode)

Das Haus (Remastered 6v6)

Two new modes have been added to MW3 multiplayer:

Bounty

Juggermosh (LTM)

MW3 Zombies received various new content in the Season 2 Reloaded update:

Continuation of the story mission

New Dark Aether Rift

New Schematics

New Warlord: Keres

