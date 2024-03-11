How to sign up for Warzone's fourth anniversary sweepstakes: PS5, iPhone, and more rewards

Call of Duty is celebrating Warzone's fourth anniversary by inviting players to share their memories of the game from the past four years and have the opportunity to win exciting prizes through sweepstakes. Four random winners will be selected with no real money needed to be spent; you simply need to sign up for a chance to win exciting rewards.

To participate in this sweepstakes, you need to follow some specific procedures and obey certain rules. This article provides detailed information on how to sign up for Warzone's fourth anniversary sweepstakes rewards.

Sign-up procedure for Warzone's fourth anniversary sweepstakes

Expand Tweet

Participation in Warzone's fourth anniversary sweepstakes promotion does not necessitate any purchase or payment to enter or win, and neither does making a purchase improve your chances of winning. The winners will be selected randomly from qualified entries, which means success in the event will be based on luck.

The ongoing sweepstakes will conclude on March 12, 2024, at 10 am PT. Any entries submitted after the end of the promotion period will be considered ineligible.

The promotion is exclusively open to legal residents of the 50 states in the United States and districts of Columbia, barring Puerto Rico and other US territories and possessions. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. However, residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be 19 years or older, while residents of Mississippi must be 21 or older.

Additionally, individuals associated with Activision and its affiliates, including employees, officers, directors, and their immediate families, are not permitted to participate in Warzone's fourth anniversary sweepstakes promotion.

Sign-up guide

You have two ways to enter the sweepstakes:

1) X Entry

Sign in to your X account. If you don't have one, create one.

Create a post by providing your favorite Warzone memory from the past four years. The post can be a text description, image, or video.

Before posting, tag the official Call of Duty account (@CallofDuty) and include the following hashtags: #CODWarzoneAnniversary and #Sweepstakes

2) Email Entry

Alternatively, you can participate by sending an email to [email protected].

Use the title "Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Year Anniversary Sweepstakes”.

In the body, provide your full name, complete address (including zip code), daytime phone number (including area code), and age.

Emails missing any of the above information will render you ineligible.

Note that there is a limit of one entry per person/account/email/household during the promotion period, regardless of the number of entries.

Warzone's fourth anniversary sweepstakes rewards

Expand Tweet

A random draw will be held for all entries, of which two grand prize winners and two first prize winners will be chosen.

The grand prize winners will receive:

One iPhone 15 Pro

One Backbone x Call of Duty: WZ Mobile edition controller

One Call of Duty: WZ T-shirt

One Call of Duty: WZ Hat

One HyperX Cirro Buds Pro Mobile Headphones

The first prize winners will receive:

One PlayStation 5 x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle

One Backbone controller

One Call of Duty: Warzone T-shirt

One Call of Duty: Warzone Hat

One HyperX Cirro Buds Pro Mobile Headphones

Check out other WZ-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Best SOA Subverter loadout in WZ (Season 2 Reloaded) || How to unlock SOA Subverter in WZ and MW3 || Every weapon nerf and buff in WZ Season 2 Reloaded update || All WZ and MW3 Battle Pass rewards in Season 2 Reloaded and how to unlock