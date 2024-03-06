Every weapon nerf and buff in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update introduced a lot of weapon nerfs and buffs. These changes are significant and meta-altering. Some weapons that received buffs include the MCW, Holger 556, and the Bruen MK9. Whereas guns like the MTZ 762 were nerfed. Overall, the mid-season update dropped with more buffs than nerfs, giving the underrated guns a chance to shine on the battlefield.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at all the weapon changes in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.

All weapon changes in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

The Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes state all of the following changes in the latest update:

Assault Rifles

MCW (MWIII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24.

Mid Damage increased to 23, up from 19.

Holger 556 (MWIII)

Max Damage increased to 38, up from 35.

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 33.02.

Near-Mid Damage set to 34. New Variable

Near-Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters. New Variable

BP50 (MWIII)

Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 30.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 28.

Increased minimum hipfire spread to 2.4deg/s, up from 2.2deg/s.

Increased maximum hipfire spread to 6.7deg/s, up from 6.3deg/s.

Increased tactical stance spread to 2.9deg/s, up from 2.8deg/s.

Increased aim down sight time to 230ms, up from 220ms.

Decreased aim down sight movement speed to 3m/s, down from 3.4m/s.

Increased horizontal recoil to 15.6deg/s, up from 10.6deg/s.

Decreased vertical recoil to 42deg/s, down from 44.4deg/s.

Forbearer Heavy Stock

Increased recoil gun kick benefit to 16%, up from 11%.

Moat-40 Stock

Decreased aim down sight time benefit to 2%, down from 7%.

SVA 545 (MWIII)

Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 210ms.

Decreased aim down sight time to 230ms, down from 250ms.

Ram-7 (MWIII)

Max Damage Range decreased to 26.67 meters, down from 33.02.

Battle Rifles

MTZ 762 (MWIII)

Max Damage decreased to 40, down from 42.

Min Damage decreased to 32, down from 34.

Neck Damage Modifier decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.

Lower Torso Damage Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

Head Damage Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 40.64 meters, down from 44.7.

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit

Decreased horizontal recoil to 9.4deg/s, down from 11.9deg/s.

Increased vertical recoil to 47.9deg/s, up from 47.1deg/s.

BAS-B (MWIII)

JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

Increased gun pushback ADS scale to 3.2, up from 2.

Increased camera pushback scale to 5, up from 1.4

Sidewinder (MWIII)

Decreased recoil intensity during sustained fire slightly.

A90 Venom Stock

Decreased recoil gun kick penalty to 5%, down from 16%.

RB Rapidstrike Grip

Increased aim down sight time benefit to 11%, up from 9%.

Decreased recoil control penalty to 4%, up from 10%.

SMGs

AMR9 (MWIII)

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit

Bullets are now fired in a vertical column rather than a randomized spread.

RAM-9 (MWIII)

Speedway v5 Short Barrel

Decreased aim down sight speed penalty to 10%, down from 15%.

Increased recoil gun kick benefit to 9%, up from 4%.

Increased recoil control benefit to 12%, up from 8%.

FSS Imperator Light Barrel

Increased bullet velocity benefit to 20%, up from 15%.

Increased damage range benefit to 20%, up from 12%.

Boreal-6C Suppressed Barrel

Decreased damage range penalty to 12%, down from 20%.

Decreased bullet velocity penalty to 12%, down from 20%.

WSP-9 (MWIII)

Decreased minimum standing hipfire spread to 1.8deg/s, down from 2deg/s.

Decreased maximum standing hipfire spread to 5.6deg/s, down from 6.2deg/s.

Decreased tactical stance spread to 3.1deg/s, down from 3.4deg/s.

Rival 9 (MWIII)

JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 45.72 meters, up from 33.02.

PDSW 528 (MWII)

Improved alignment of the default iron sight optic.

Shotguns

Lockwood 680 (MWIII)

Barrel Attachments

Damage pellet count now remains at 6, regardless of ammo capacity.

LMGs

Bruen MK9 (MWIII)

Lower Torso Damage Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.05x.

Decreased aim down sight time to 410ms, down from 450ms.

Increased movement speed to 4.4m/s, up from 3.9m/s.

Increased crouch movement speed to 2.1m/s, up from 1.6m/s.

Increased tactical sprint speed to 6.4m/s, up from 6.3m/s.

Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.4m/s, up from 1.9m/s.

Pulemyot 762 (MWIII)

Increased strength of aim down sight idle sway.

Jak Annihilator Bullpup Kit

Decreased bullet velocity to 660m/s, down from 760m/s.

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker (MWIII)

Decreased aim down sight time to 580ms, down from 610ms.

KATT AMR (MWIII)

Decreased aim down sight time to 720ms, down from 760ms.

SPX -80 (MWII)

Increased aim down sight time to 570ms, up from 545ms.

Handguns

Renetti (MWIII)

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Max Damage increased to 36, up from 33.

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 25.

COR-45 (MWIII)

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit

Increased bullet velocity to 600m/s, up from 525m/s.

TYR (MWIII)

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 15.24 meters, up from 11.43.

9mm Daemon (MWII)

Daemon Hand Rear Grip

Added missing Pistol Fastdraw benefit.

That covers all the weapon changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. As seen from the above list, it is clear that the update intended to give the lesser-picked guns a chance to shine rather than nerfing those weapons that are currently dominating the show.

