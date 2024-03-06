Every weapon nerf and buff in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update introduced a lot of weapon nerfs and buffs. These changes are significant and meta-altering. Some weapons that received buffs include the MCW, Holger 556, and the Bruen MK9. Whereas guns like the MTZ 762 were nerfed. Overall, the mid-season update dropped with more buffs than nerfs, giving the underrated guns a chance to shine on the battlefield.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at all the weapon changes in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.

All weapon changes in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

The Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes state all of the following changes in the latest update:

Assault Rifles

MCW (MWIII)

  • Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24.
  • Mid Damage increased to 23, up from 19.

Holger 556 (MWIII)

  • Max Damage increased to 38, up from 35.
  • Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 33.02.
  • Near-Mid Damage set to 34. New Variable
  • Near-Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters. New Variable

BP50 (MWIII)

  • Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 30.
  • Near-Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 28.
  • Increased minimum hipfire spread to 2.4deg/s, up from 2.2deg/s.
  • Increased maximum hipfire spread to 6.7deg/s, up from 6.3deg/s.
  • Increased tactical stance spread to 2.9deg/s, up from 2.8deg/s.
  • Increased aim down sight time to 230ms, up from 220ms.
  • Decreased aim down sight movement speed to 3m/s, down from 3.4m/s.
  • Increased horizontal recoil to 15.6deg/s, up from 10.6deg/s.
  • Decreased vertical recoil to 42deg/s, down from 44.4deg/s.
  • Forbearer Heavy Stock
  • Increased recoil gun kick benefit to 16%, up from 11%.
  • Moat-40 Stock
  • Decreased aim down sight time benefit to 2%, down from 7%.

SVA 545 (MWIII)

  • Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 210ms.
  • Decreased aim down sight time to 230ms, down from 250ms.

Ram-7 (MWIII)

  • Max Damage Range decreased to 26.67 meters, down from 33.02.

Battle Rifles

MTZ 762 (MWIII)

  • Max Damage decreased to 40, down from 42.
  • Min Damage decreased to 32, down from 34.
  • Neck Damage Modifier decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.
  • Lower Torso Damage Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.
  • Head Damage Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.
  • Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 40.64 meters, down from 44.7.
  • JAK Heretic Carbine Kit
  • Decreased horizontal recoil to 9.4deg/s, down from 11.9deg/s.
  • Increased vertical recoil to 47.9deg/s, up from 47.1deg/s.

BAS-B (MWIII)

  • JAK Outlaw-277 Kit
  • Increased gun pushback ADS scale to 3.2, up from 2.
  • Increased camera pushback scale to 5, up from 1.4

Sidewinder (MWIII)

  • Decreased recoil intensity during sustained fire slightly.
  • A90 Venom Stock
  • Decreased recoil gun kick penalty to 5%, down from 16%.
  • RB Rapidstrike Grip
  • Increased aim down sight time benefit to 11%, up from 9%.
  • Decreased recoil control penalty to 4%, up from 10%.

SMGs

AMR9 (MWIII)

  • JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit
  • Bullets are now fired in a vertical column rather than a randomized spread.

RAM-9 (MWIII)

  • Speedway v5 Short Barrel
  • Decreased aim down sight speed penalty to 10%, down from 15%.
  • Increased recoil gun kick benefit to 9%, up from 4%.
  • Increased recoil control benefit to 12%, up from 8%.
  • FSS Imperator Light Barrel
  • Increased bullet velocity benefit to 20%, up from 15%.
  • Increased damage range benefit to 20%, up from 12%.
  • Boreal-6C Suppressed Barrel
  • Decreased damage range penalty to 12%, down from 20%.
  • Decreased bullet velocity penalty to 12%, down from 20%.

WSP-9 (MWIII)

  • Decreased minimum standing hipfire spread to 1.8deg/s, down from 2deg/s.
  • Decreased maximum standing hipfire spread to 5.6deg/s, down from 6.2deg/s.
  • Decreased tactical stance spread to 3.1deg/s, down from 3.4deg/s.

Rival 9 (MWIII)

  • JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit
  • Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 45.72 meters, up from 33.02.

PDSW 528 (MWII)

  • Improved alignment of the default iron sight optic.

Shotguns

Lockwood 680 (MWIII)

  • Barrel Attachments
  • Damage pellet count now remains at 6, regardless of ammo capacity.

LMGs

Bruen MK9 (MWIII)

  • Lower Torso Damage Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.05x.
  • Decreased aim down sight time to 410ms, down from 450ms.
  • Increased movement speed to 4.4m/s, up from 3.9m/s.
  • Increased crouch movement speed to 2.1m/s, up from 1.6m/s.
  • Increased tactical sprint speed to 6.4m/s, up from 6.3m/s.
  • Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.4m/s, up from 1.9m/s.

Pulemyot 762 (MWIII)

  • Increased strength of aim down sight idle sway.
  • Jak Annihilator Bullpup Kit
  • Decreased bullet velocity to 660m/s, down from 760m/s.

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker (MWIII)

  • Decreased aim down sight time to 580ms, down from 610ms.

KATT AMR (MWIII)

  • Decreased aim down sight time to 720ms, down from 760ms.

SPX -80 (MWII)

  • Increased aim down sight time to 570ms, up from 545ms.

Handguns

Renetti (MWIII)

  • JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit
  • Max Damage increased to 36, up from 33.
  • Min Damage increased to 28, up from 25.

COR-45 (MWIII)

  • XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit
  • Increased bullet velocity to 600m/s, up from 525m/s.

TYR (MWIII)

  • Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 15.24 meters, up from 11.43.

9mm Daemon (MWII)

  • Daemon Hand Rear Grip
  • Added missing Pistol Fastdraw benefit.

That covers all the weapon changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. As seen from the above list, it is clear that the update intended to give the lesser-picked guns a chance to shine rather than nerfing those weapons that are currently dominating the show.

