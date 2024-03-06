Every weapon nerf and buff in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update introduced a lot of weapon nerfs and buffs. These changes are significant and meta-altering. Some weapons that received buffs include the MCW, Holger 556, and the Bruen MK9. Whereas guns like the MTZ 762 were nerfed. Overall, the mid-season update dropped with more buffs than nerfs, giving the underrated guns a chance to shine on the battlefield.
That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at all the weapon changes in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.
All weapon changes in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update
The Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes state all of the following changes in the latest update:
Assault Rifles
MCW (MWIII)
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24.
- Mid Damage increased to 23, up from 19.
Holger 556 (MWIII)
- Max Damage increased to 38, up from 35.
- Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 33.02.
- Near-Mid Damage set to 34. New Variable
- Near-Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters. New Variable
BP50 (MWIII)
- Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 30.
- Near-Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 28.
- Increased minimum hipfire spread to 2.4deg/s, up from 2.2deg/s.
- Increased maximum hipfire spread to 6.7deg/s, up from 6.3deg/s.
- Increased tactical stance spread to 2.9deg/s, up from 2.8deg/s.
- Increased aim down sight time to 230ms, up from 220ms.
- Decreased aim down sight movement speed to 3m/s, down from 3.4m/s.
- Increased horizontal recoil to 15.6deg/s, up from 10.6deg/s.
- Decreased vertical recoil to 42deg/s, down from 44.4deg/s.
- Forbearer Heavy Stock
- Increased recoil gun kick benefit to 16%, up from 11%.
- Moat-40 Stock
- Decreased aim down sight time benefit to 2%, down from 7%.
SVA 545 (MWIII)
- Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 210ms.
- Decreased aim down sight time to 230ms, down from 250ms.
Ram-7 (MWIII)
- Max Damage Range decreased to 26.67 meters, down from 33.02.
Battle Rifles
MTZ 762 (MWIII)
- Max Damage decreased to 40, down from 42.
- Min Damage decreased to 32, down from 34.
- Neck Damage Modifier decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.
- Lower Torso Damage Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.
- Head Damage Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.
- Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 40.64 meters, down from 44.7.
- JAK Heretic Carbine Kit
- Decreased horizontal recoil to 9.4deg/s, down from 11.9deg/s.
- Increased vertical recoil to 47.9deg/s, up from 47.1deg/s.
BAS-B (MWIII)
- JAK Outlaw-277 Kit
- Increased gun pushback ADS scale to 3.2, up from 2.
- Increased camera pushback scale to 5, up from 1.4
Sidewinder (MWIII)
- Decreased recoil intensity during sustained fire slightly.
- A90 Venom Stock
- Decreased recoil gun kick penalty to 5%, down from 16%.
- RB Rapidstrike Grip
- Increased aim down sight time benefit to 11%, up from 9%.
- Decreased recoil control penalty to 4%, up from 10%.
SMGs
AMR9 (MWIII)
- JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit
- Bullets are now fired in a vertical column rather than a randomized spread.
RAM-9 (MWIII)
- Speedway v5 Short Barrel
- Decreased aim down sight speed penalty to 10%, down from 15%.
- Increased recoil gun kick benefit to 9%, up from 4%.
- Increased recoil control benefit to 12%, up from 8%.
- FSS Imperator Light Barrel
- Increased bullet velocity benefit to 20%, up from 15%.
- Increased damage range benefit to 20%, up from 12%.
- Boreal-6C Suppressed Barrel
- Decreased damage range penalty to 12%, down from 20%.
- Decreased bullet velocity penalty to 12%, down from 20%.
WSP-9 (MWIII)
- Decreased minimum standing hipfire spread to 1.8deg/s, down from 2deg/s.
- Decreased maximum standing hipfire spread to 5.6deg/s, down from 6.2deg/s.
- Decreased tactical stance spread to 3.1deg/s, down from 3.4deg/s.
Rival 9 (MWIII)
- JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit
- Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 45.72 meters, up from 33.02.
PDSW 528 (MWII)
- Improved alignment of the default iron sight optic.
Shotguns
Lockwood 680 (MWIII)
- Barrel Attachments
- Damage pellet count now remains at 6, regardless of ammo capacity.
LMGs
Bruen MK9 (MWIII)
- Lower Torso Damage Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.05x.
- Decreased aim down sight time to 410ms, down from 450ms.
- Increased movement speed to 4.4m/s, up from 3.9m/s.
- Increased crouch movement speed to 2.1m/s, up from 1.6m/s.
- Increased tactical sprint speed to 6.4m/s, up from 6.3m/s.
- Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.4m/s, up from 1.9m/s.
Pulemyot 762 (MWIII)
- Increased strength of aim down sight idle sway.
- Jak Annihilator Bullpup Kit
- Decreased bullet velocity to 660m/s, down from 760m/s.
Sniper Rifles
XRK Stalker (MWIII)
- Decreased aim down sight time to 580ms, down from 610ms.
KATT AMR (MWIII)
- Decreased aim down sight time to 720ms, down from 760ms.
SPX -80 (MWII)
- Increased aim down sight time to 570ms, up from 545ms.
Handguns
Renetti (MWIII)
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit
- Max Damage increased to 36, up from 33.
- Min Damage increased to 28, up from 25.
COR-45 (MWIII)
- XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit
- Increased bullet velocity to 600m/s, up from 525m/s.
TYR (MWIII)
- Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 15.24 meters, up from 11.43.
9mm Daemon (MWII)
- Daemon Hand Rear Grip
- Added missing Pistol Fastdraw benefit.
That covers all the weapon changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. As seen from the above list, it is clear that the update intended to give the lesser-picked guns a chance to shine rather than nerfing those weapons that are currently dominating the show.
