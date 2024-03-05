What to expect from Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is here, and players are excited about the plethora of content coming their way. Ranging from a new map location to numerous other quality-of-life additions, Warzone Season 2 Reloaded has a lot to offer to its massive fanbase. Activision has taken things a step further by adding unique new LTMs and a range of limited-time cosmetics to the game.

This article provides an in-depth preview of what's coming with the new Reloaded update for Warzone 2.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: Research Field POI, Bunker Buster Killstreak, and more

Expand Tweet

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is seeing a significant bump in content. The Modern Warfare 3 integration has fared well for the game, reigniting the franchise's core values and improving upon the game's base features.

The highlights of the Season 2 Reloaded patch for Warzone are as follows:

Research Vessel (Mobile Point of Interest)

Research Vessel mobile POI (Image via Activision)

Fortune's Keep is getting a new POI, i.e., Research Vessel. Confirmed to be a mobile POI, you will have the option to climb aboard this seafaring vessel and move around the map for the initial two minutes of a match.

The Research Vessel in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is programmed to drop its anchor at predetermined locations as the two-minute timer runs out in-game.

The mobile POI also offers interesting gear to operate, such as:

Access to decontamination stations Recon abilities to watch for enemies (Using a UAV tower) Access to exclusive special buy station Helipad access

Bunker Buster (New Killstreak)

Bunker Buster Killstreak (Image via Activision)

Bunker Buster in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is an explosive new killstreak. With this ability, you can draw out your binoculars and target a particular building to call for an airstrike. Simply ping the location and watch as an entire structure is reduced to rubble, leaving clouds of gas in its wake.

With this new Killstreak, you will have a lot more leeway to counter Snipers and teams that prevent you from exiting a location. Bunker Buster's explosion will eliminate anyone and anything within its radius.

Portable Decontamination Station (New Field Upgrade)

Portable Decontamination Station (Image via Activision)

The Portable Decontamination Station in Warzone (PDS) paves the way for a massive change in the game's meta in Season 2 Reloaded. This new Field Upgrade will allow you to create a temporary safe zone in the gas, enabling you to heal up in safety, away from the prying eyes of the enemy.

The PDS provides great versatility in terms of computability with vehicles. You can attach it to a vehicle and opt for a quick detour if you're being held down by enemies from the safe zone.

For more Warzone Season 2 Reloaded news, check the links below:

Tracer Pack Green Ghoul Warhammer 40k skins How to unlock SOA Subverter

Godzilla x Kong New Empire Kong Tracer Pack Tempus Torrent's 2-shot loadout