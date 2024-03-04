Tempus Torrent's 2-shot loadout has "absurd" TTK in Warzone

The Tempus Torrent is a 2-shot monster in Warzone. The Marksman Rifle boasts an "absurd" time-to-kill capable of taking down fully shielded enemies with just two shots. However, to achieve these stats, one must build a proper class setup that maximizes its strengths and mitigates its weaknesses. The loadout capable of achieving the 2-shot feat is optimized for low recoil and high damage.

In this brief guide, we will take a closer look at the fastest TTK Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone that makes the Marksman Rifle a force to be reckoned with.

Fastest TTK Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone

To get the Tempus Torrent to take down enemies in Warzone with just 2 shots, it is recommended to use the following loadout:

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Barrel: 24" Outreach 4

24" Outreach 4 Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Stock: PSO Heavy

PSO Heavy Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Here's how these attachments affect the Marksman Rifle:

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is a clean optical sight in the game that provides a precise picture of the targets. Its 2.5x zoom is ideal for Resurgence maps, as most fights occur in medium to close ranges.

24" Outreach 4 boosts the bullet velocity and damage range of the rifle, making it extremely viable for those mid-to-long range shots. Furthermore, it improves hip fire accuracy, which will be useful in those quick close-quarter fights.

JAK BFB is a compensator that works a lot to reduce horizontal as well as vertical recoil. It also reduces the gun kick to a great extent, making the weapon extremely accurate and deadly.

PSO Heavy also helps with recoil control and gun kick. Along with these benefits, the Stock attachment stabilizes the idle aim of the player, making the firearm accurate.

Finally, the 50-Round Drum ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. 50 rounds per magazine are more than enough with this loadout to take down an entire squad without reloading.

The main star of the show here is the JAK BFB Aftermarket Part that makes the Tempus Torrent extremely accurate and precise. This, along with the high damage output of the rifle, makes it a 2-shot monstrosity that boasts an absurd time to kill in the battle royale title.

