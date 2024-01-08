Warzone all map tier list

Warzone has seen its fair share of map releases since its debut in 2020. Almost four years later, the game has eight maps, all of which have seen immersive gameplay and have their very own designated fan following. For instance, Rebirth Island has won the hearts of the entire community.

The difference between good and great maps is strictly defined by how immersive the gameplay feels. That said, this article ranks all maps of Warzone in a tier list.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of all maps in Warzone

Our tier list will divide the maps into four categories:

S tier : These maps are fan favorites and have risen in popularity since their release.

: These maps are fan favorites and have risen in popularity since their release. A tier : They're not the most liked but have a great influence on the player base.

: They're not the most liked but have a great influence on the player base. B tier : Middle-ground between good and bad.

: Middle-ground between good and bad. C tier : Unpopular maps in the game.

: Unpopular maps in the game. D tier: The worst-performing maps.

S tier

Rebirth Island in WZ (Image via Activision)

Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island is undoubtedly Warzone's most popular map. Released in December 2020, it offered exactly what players craved: a relentless amount of action and a high-speed gameplay sequence. This map is one of the smallest created for the game.

With tight corners and cramped spaces, players had no choice but to engage against each other to assert dominance. This scenario led to a kill race, promoting the best players as the winners of most matches.

Fans are excited ever since Activision announced the return of Rebirth Island to Warzone. Although a release date is yet to be confirmed, the news has brought a whole army of veterans back into the game.

A tier

Verdansk in WZ (Image via Activision)

Verdansk

Verdansk '84

Vondel

Urzikstan

Verdansk

Added in March 2020, Verdansk remains one of the most popular maps to make it to WZ. Although the players leveled much criticism against the developers for introducing a range of wide-open kill ranges near the river-side areas, the map offered some of the best battle royale experiences during its tenure.

Verdansk was taken out of the game's map rotation in April 2021, which left many players devastated. However, fans can rest easy knowing that even Verdansk will make its way into the newest rendition of Warzone by the end of 2024.

Verdansk '84

Tons argue that Verdansk '84, which replaced the original Verdansk in April 2021, was the better version. The former served a short duration of six months, and both maps have been placed in this tier for their massive fan following and immersive gameplay.

Vondel

Vondel also reigns supreme in this Warzone map tier list. Since its release in June 2023, players can cumulatively agree on how well-designed the map is, ranging from the architecture and visuals to, of course, how smooth the game feels on this map. Some consider it the best-designed resurgence map.

Urzikstan

Finally, Urzisktan, the prime attraction of the brand-new MW3 Warzone integration, has earned its spot in the A tier. The map offers players innumerable options for mobility, encouraging an entirely new playstyle. With drivable trains, zip lines, innumerable vehicles available, mobility, and repositioning, making plays in WZ has never been easier.

B-tier

Fortune's Keep in WZ (Image via Activision)

Fortune's Keep

Like Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep has a vast fan following. It's a small map, offering players incredibly fast-paced gameplay. The only option to thrive here was to time your third parties and accordingly wipe squad after squad.

However, the map's verticality often determined the winning team. This was a major point of criticism for players, as outplaying this entire mechanic was simply impossible. Furthermore, it led to the creation of awkward end zones where teams would simply sit beneath one another in certain parts of the map.

C tier

Ashika Island in WZ (Image via Activision)

Ashika Island

Quite popular in the Resurgence Rotation, Ashika Island has earned its spot on the B-tier in this Warzone map tier list. While the over-ground gameplay experience can be considered charming paired with the beautiful visuals the map offered, the player base was vehement about the featured underground passageways. It led to awkward end zones, robbing numerous players of their hard-earned victories.

D tier

Caldera in WZ (Image via Activision)

Caldera

Caldera has been largely criticized by the community for being one of the most poorly designed maps in Warzone. The entire map features extremely open ground, hardly allowing players to move across distances or even reposition.

While the gameplay was still fast-paced, the lackluster design left players with a bitter taste.

While the gameplay was still fast-paced, the lackluster design left players with a bitter taste.