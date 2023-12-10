Is Verdansk coming back to Warzone?

Rumors regarding Verdansk joining the Warzone (WZ) map pool have been circulating like wildfire. While these have been floating for quite some time, Activision and Sledgehammer games have made no claims ascertaining the rumors. Verdansk was the original map featured in the first rendition of Warzone in 2021. The map is widely loved by the community, and news about its possible return has definitely sparked up life in the eyes of Call of Duty veterans.

This article will explore the possibility of Verdansk's return to WZ, an expected release window, and any other details associated with its release. For a detailed brief, read below.

When is Verdansk expected to return to Warzone?

A popular source for Call of Duty (COD) news and leaks, @ModernWarzone, recently posted a Tweet on X, claiming that Rebirth Island, Verdansk, and Fortune's Keep are all set to return to WZ. This has piqued the community's interest as three of the most popular maps will reportedly join Warzone's Resurgence sector very soon.

Recent discoveries have paved the way for an expected release window concerning the map's return to the game. Players can expect Verdansk to join the running map pool of WZ by the end of December 2024.

Will Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep join Warzone?

Much like Verdansk, two more fan-favorite map picks, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, will WZ's active Resurgence map pool very soon.

During the COD Next Event, Activision announced that both these maps will resurface in early 2024. The release dates for either map's return have not yet been announced.

WZ just saw a fresh integration with Modern Warfare 3, and there are definite plans for releasing Ashika Island and Vondel during the span of Season 1. Hence, fans speculate that either Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep will surface in the game around the Season 1 Reloaded update or possibly Season 2.

Another popular data miner and leaker on X, @TheGhostofHope, thinks that Season 2 will feature Fortune's Keep in the game. However, Rebirth Island's release is still a few months away, approximately around the time Season 4 will be released. It is only a matter of time until players finally get their hands on these fan-favorite maps.

From the looks of it, Activision is all set to bring back a hit of nostalgia into Call of Duty's successful battle royale title. Season 1 has been received with great warmth by the COD community. From the implementation of new movement mechanics, a new map, and an array of new weapons being introduced into the arsenal, there is no better time to join the game and learn the ropes.

For more WZ news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty Section.