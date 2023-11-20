How to reduce recoil in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) mended a lot of visual problems that affected weapon recoil. Despite the game featuring various attachments with recoil-control qualities, the visual feedback of almost all guns while firing has some vertical and horizontal sway. However, you can tweak the settings to make it less distracting and spray down enemy operators more efficiently.

Modern Warfare 3 features a long list of weapons as it contains carried-over ones from the prequel, Modern Warfare 2, and new additions for the recently released shooter. The integration of such a scale was possible only because the developers created the game to fit inside the existing Call of Duty HQ platform.

This article will highlight the best way to reduce weapon recoil in Modern Warfare 3.

How to reduce visual recoil kick in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

This short guide can help minimize the distracting visual recoil of your guns in Modern Warfare 3:

Launch the game and go to the settings menu.

This menu can be accessed by clicking on the Gear icon present on the top-right corner of your home screen.

Once you enter the settings tab, go to the Graphics section, click on View, and set your Field of View (FOV) to 110.

Scroll down and set your Weapon Field of View value to Wide.

You can then move down to the Camera section and set 1st Person Camera Movement and 3rd Person Camera Movement to Least (50%).

Crucially, note that if you already have similar settings configured, the change in recoil might not be drastic.

With these settings, your weapon will appear smaller and shake considerably less. By having a smaller weapon model, your view of the map will be less cluttered, and you can easily spot enemies. Reducing camera movement to the least value ensures that almost all unnecessary shaking and visual recoil is removed.

How to reduce recoil kick in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

Besides the visual settings, you can reduce any weapon's recoil in MW3 by utilizing attachments. You can grind the shooter, unlock as many attachments as possible, and build a weapon specifically with a reduced recoil kick. However, this approach might cause an imbalance in your loadout.

Higher recoil control could cost you higher damage range and bullet velocity; both factors are crucial for Assault Rifles and Battle Rifles to be effective in medium-range gunfight. Moreover, the developers have intentionally added higher gun recoil kicks in some weapons to create a linear learning curve.

This step creates a fine line between casual and competitive players and can help instill a sense of achievement in players.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more mission guides, weapon build guides, and recent updates.