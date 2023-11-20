How to get Serpentinite camo in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies received a dedicated line of mastery camos and progression while introducing the breathtaking Serpentinite weapon skin. Similar to its multiplayer counterpart, all the mastery camos are tied to individual challenges that must be completed to unlock them. However, Modern Warfare 2 weapons have separate mastery cosmetics in the zombie mode and cannot be equipped with the Serpentinite skin.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) provides a dystopian monster-infested open-world survival experience with loads of gameplay content. You can pick up several contracts in a single session alongside story missions to rake in more XP points and obtain rare Zombies-exclusive equipment. It is an immersive mode that can challenge you with different monsters.

This article highlights the best way to get the Serpentinite mastery camo in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to unlock the Serpentinite camo in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Serpentinite mastery unlock challenges (Image via Activision)

Follow the steps below to get the alluring Serpentinite camo in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Launch the game and navigate to the Zombies mode.

You will need to equip the necessary weapons and gears, then select a mission before dropping onto the battlefield.

Once the spawn animation ends, you must traverse to different locations as required by the challenge.

Before you can move onto the Serpentinite challenge, you will need to have completed the Zircon Scale mastery camo for the specific weapon and for 35 others (36 in total).

The Serpentinite camo unlocks after you score a total of 10 Elite or Special zombie kills with the specific weapon.

Safely exfil after doing so in a single session to claim the Serpentinite camo.

It is important to note that all the mastery challenges have certain unlock criteria that must be completed (like completing the Zircon Scale challenge for 37 MW3 weapons for the Serpentinite challenge) before it becomes available. This is one of the tougher elements of the Zombies mode and can take a few hours of grinding to complete.

More details about the Serpentinite mastery camo

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Serpentinite mastery camo (Image via Activision)

The Serpentinite mastery camo is third on the list, followed by Borealis. The skin has a dark shade of green as its base color, covering the entire weapon. The devs added animated non-linear intersecting lines with golden accents to create the impression of a cracked surface with unique shapes.

The gold lines also react differently with the lighting of the map and change from dull to treasure-shiny while playing. The mastery camos are special as they showcase the amount of effort and time you have spent in the game to perfect your zombie-slaughtering craft. However, these skins are exclusive to MW3 weapons.

