All confirmed Warhammer 40k skins for Warzone and MW3

Call of Duty announced a new crossover with the Warhammer 40k universe in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. While previous leaks speculated the collab for a while now, Activision was silent until yesterday. In an official X post, Call of Duty revealed that the Warhammer 40k crossover is on its way, and they have also teased what to expect in the near future.

With every crossover, Call of Duty brings brand new operator skins, and with a big franchise like Warhammer 40k, it is no surprise that the same will happen again. Activision has officially revealed the operator skins that will be a part of the crossover.

All Warhammer 40k operator skins coming to Warzone and MW3

Here are all the confirmed Warhammer 40K operator skins for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3:

Astra Militarum

Space Marines

Sisters of Battle

If you are a fan of the Warhammer 40,000 series, you'd have no difficulties recognizing the different factions like Astra Militarum or the Space Marines. Given that Call of Duty is introducing operators from specific factions, there are chances of others, like the Grey Knights or the Chaos Knights, getting operator skins. However, Activision has yet to reveal them, and the announcement post did mention that there is more to come.

Given how different crossovers happen in Call of Duty, it can be expected that a specific event is on its way to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Popular Call of Duty leaker Task Force Leakers Network has also revealed that there is a big event coming up, and it is called The Emperor Protects.

The same leakers have also revealed that Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 will receive different Juggernaut skins from the Warhammer 40k franchise. Fans can also expect different Tracer Pack bundles to celebrate this crossover.

Previously, with The Boys collaboration, some of the operator skins that came with the bundles immediately became fan favorites, and be it a crossover with a TV series or a movie/game franchise, the in-game bundles have been pretty popular since the release of Warzone in 2020.

