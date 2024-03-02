Call of Duty confirms Warhammer 40K crossover 

The highly anticipated Call of Duty and Warhammer 40K crossover has been officially confirmed. Earlier in 2024, leaks and data miners had hinted at Call of Duty's potential collaborations with the Warhammer 40K universe. Since then, fans have been excited about the possible partnership, and the developers have finally confirmed the speculations.

On March 1, 2024, Call of Duty gave a glimpse of what to expect in this collaboration. Read on to find out more about what's announced so far for the Warhammer 40K crossover in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty Warhammer 40K crossover is coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Call of Duty confirmed the Warhammer 40K crossover through a short clip that shows a Space Marine lying in front of the Fortune'e Keep castle. The post revealed that Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, and Astra MIlitarium skins are coming to the game alongside several Warhammer 40K-themed cosmetics.

There was no official announcement about the release date of the crossover, but fans are expecting that it would arrive with the Season 2 Reloaded update. If not, the developers could be saving the collaboration for Season 3.

X user @CODWarfareForum previously provided the leak about the upcoming crossover. The user showed the Astra Militarium skins, Jug skins, Sisters of Battle loading screen, and Space Marines loading screen included in the collaboration.

Aside from the Operator skins and in-game cosmetics, players are also expecting a new event as part of the crossover. So far, Seasons 1 and 2 brought The Boys Supe Siege and The Walking Dead Fear the Living events.

Season 2 Reloaded update in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is coming on March 6, 2024. It is expected to bring new events, weapons, bundles, and game modes.

