US police use Call of Duty on recruitment poster, apologizes later

The Police department in the state of Illinois tendered an apology after concerns were raised by individuals who saw their recruitment poster featuring imagery from the title Call of Duty. Call of Duty is a renowned first-person shooter game known for its intense combat and immersive gameplay with various weapons.

The advertisement on their social media platform featured officers dressed in tactical gear and holding firearms. The tagline read, "Stop playing games and answer the Call of Duty," along with the hashtag #JOINPPD.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria apologized for using a Call of Duty image in their recruitment poster

Police Chief Eric Echevarria apologized, saying that the ad was intended to "appeal" to the next generation.

Eric Echevarria in an interview with Journal Star:

“It was never my intention to offend any of our community members with the recruitment flyer that was posted on our Facebook page yesterday. It was simply a recruitment image I thought would appeal and connect to a younger generation. I take ownership of this, and I sincerely apologize. Our goal is to recruit the best and most qualified officers for this police department in the most caring and respectful way.”

The recruitment advertisement's images were widely circulated on social media platforms before it was deleted, where several users expressed their dissatisfaction with the advert, terming it "tone-deaf."

Additionally, several users expressed their concerns, saying, "Are you itching to kill someone? Join Peoria PD. What a numbskull." While some came out in staunch criticism of this move by the US Police Department, others, in contrast, praised the police by commenting that they were trying to attract young people. This sparked a debate and chaos on social media, putting the US Police Department in hot water.

