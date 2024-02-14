Best Warzone meta loadout after February 13 nerfs and buffs

Call of Duty Warzone meta loadout has changed after the February 13 update that introduced some new nerfs and buffs. Despite the short list of weapon balance changes, some prime weapons, like the Striker 9 and TAQ Evolvere, underwent noticeable changes. However, the RAM-9 Sub Machine Gun (SMG) and the SVA 545 Assault Rifle (AR) have managed to emerge as the best loadout for Season 2 as they remained untouched.

The RAM-9 SMG is one of the new weapons that arrived with the Season 2 update. It has a reliable rate of fire and damage output, which makes it perfect for close-range combat. The SVA 545 still packs a lethal punch and can easily be used for medium and some long-range gunfights.

This article will highlight the best Warzone meta loadout after the recent February 13 update.

Best Warzone meta loadout attachments after February 13 patch

SVA 545 AR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of recommended attachments for both RAM-9 and the SVA 545 for Warzone after the devs deployed the February 13 update:

SVA 545:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor masks your location on the radar and increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. The STV Precision Barrel increases aiming idle sway, bullet velocity, bullet range, gun kick control, and overall recoil control.

The Bruen Heavy Support increases gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability. The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is great for mid and long-range gunfights as it provides a clean zoomed-in picture for easy targeting and tracking.

The 60-round extended magazine can help you spam more shots and take part in longer battles.

RAM-9 SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

RAM-9:

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: FSS Imperator Light Barrel

FSS Imperator Light Barrel Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Retort 90 Grip Tape Stock: Motion-Tac Pad

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider increases vertical and horizontal recoil control, firing aim stability, and shortens radar pings. The FSS Imperator Light Barrel increases aim walking speed, bullet velocity, and bullet range.

The 50-round extended mag is crucial for close-range combat as it helps you take down multiple operators with a single reload.

The Retort 90 Grip Tape rear grip increases firing aim stability, gun kick control, and overall recoil control. The Motion-Tac Pad stock increases hipfire and Tac Stance spread, sprint-to-fire speed, and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

Best perks and class setup for the Warzone meta loadout

Perk Package setup for Warzone meta loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal || Activision)

You should equip the following equipment and perks to make the most out of this dominant Warzone meta loadout:

Perk Package:

Perk 1: Mountaineer

Mountaineer Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Flex

Equipment:

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

The entire class setup is engineered to provide you with high mobility and increase your ability to participate on the battlefield quickly with the Warzone meta loadout.

The Mountaineer perk reduces fall damage, making it easier to jump off of heights without endangering your life. The Double Time perk increases your tac sprint duration for quick repositioning.

The Tempered perk is crucial as it allows you to reset your armor with just two plates instead of three. The Flex perk makes it easier for you to hear enemy footsteps with reduced combat noise, warns you about enemy equipment in the vicinity, and also delays the triggering of explosives while sprinting.

