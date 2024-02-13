Finding the best Sniper support loadout in Warzone might be cumbersome after the latest Season 2 update. With so many assault rifles to choose from with a sniper, choosing the best one among them isn't easy. However, if you're into long-range sniping and using the XRK Stalker Sniper, as it is the absolute meta in Warzone, we have the best Sniper support weapon loadout.

If you want to learn about the best Sniper support loadout in Warzone Season 2, read below.

Best Sniper support loadout to use in Warzone Season 2

Given that it has the fastest TTK in almost every range, the BP-50 Assault Rifle is currently the best Sniper support weapon you can use in Warzone Season 2. If you're looking for the best attachments to dominate in Resurgence and the Battle Royale, read on.

Best BP-50 loadout in Warzone Season 2

Here is the best Sniper support loadout that you can use with the XRK Stalker.

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: Moat - 40 Stock

Moat - 40 Stock Comb - Reliant - IX Comb

The Shadowstrike Suppressor Muzzle is integral for this BP-50 loadout. The Muzzle doesn't change the weapon's Mobility or Handling, making it easier to use during gunfights. The weapon doesn't need a specific Barrel for this loadout as it has an incredible Fire Rate, and the loadout is specifically for close to mid-range fights.

Another important attachment is the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Underbarrel, increasing the weapon's Aim Walking Speed, ADS speed, and Movement speed. Again, this attachment is also important for quick gunfights in Warzone Season 2.

Adding the 45 Round Mag is also necessary, as it provides enough ammunition for you to fight more than one enemy at one time. The Moat - 40 Stock and the Reliant - IX Comb are two important attachments to increase mobility, making the weapon faster and easier to control. Given that the BP-50 already has the fastest TTK in almost all ranges, this loadout should be good enough to use with the XRK Stalker in Warzone Season 2.

That's all there is to know about the best Sniper support loadout in Warzone. Check out our other Warzone Season 2 guides:

