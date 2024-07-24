Best Static-HV loadout in Warzone (Season 5 Reloaded)

The Static-HV is a new submachine gun in Warzone, added as part of the Season 5 update. Despite receiving several nerfs in Season 5 Reloaded, the high fire rate and a 50-round base ammo capacity, make it a lethal firearm in close-range gunfights. The nerfs might have brought down the effectiveness of the SMG a tad bit, but those were definitely not enough to remove it from the meta-tier.

However, to maximize the weapon's potential, you need the right attachments, and this article will cover the best loadout for the Static-HV in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

Best Warzone Static-HV loadout in Season 5 Reloaded

Here are the best attachments for the Static-HV SMG in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Garrote-8 Long Barrel

Garrote-8 Long Barrel Laser: Kimura Ryl33 Laser

Kimura Ryl33 Laser Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Stock: No Stock or Spry 34 Light Stock

Trending

Static-HV stats in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider is the ideal muzzle attachment, providing increased horizontal and vertical recoil control for enhanced accuracy.

The Garrote-8 Long Barrel helps achieve higher bullet velocity and increased damage range, making the weapon effective in slight distance fights if required.

The Kimura Ryl33 Laser enhances accuracy, mobility, and handling by increasing ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, tactical stance speed, and aim walking steadiness.

The DR-6 Handstop is also used to increase mobility and handling, which is crucial for close-range weapons to ensure agility and make it difficult for enemies to track you.

For the stock, you can choose the No Stock option, which significantly boosts mobility but makes the weapon shaky in distance fights. Therefore, it is best used exclusively for close range. However, if you need to engage in fights beyond 25 meters, opt for the Spry 34 Light Stock. It helps control recoil while providing a slight mobility advantage.

Also read: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Best Stativ-HV class setup and perks

To perform effectively in battles, you must select the best perk packages and equipment. Below are the best perk packages and equipment to use in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded:

Perk packages Equipment Perk Slot 1: EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered Perk Slot 4: High Alert Tactical Equipment: Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Read more: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

How to unlock the Static-HV SMG in Warzone

Unlocking criteria of Static-HV SMG in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

Complete Sector 6 of the Season 5 Battle Pass to unlock the new SMG in Warzone. The weapon has 18 levels, so after unlocking it, play some matches to level it up so that you can customize the weapon's loadout as mentioned above.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback