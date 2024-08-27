Warzone and MW3 Season 6 release is just a couple of weeks away. Although Call of Duty is yet to officially announce the release date, it can be calculated easily through the in-game Battle Pass timer and the weekly challenges schedule. The upcoming season will go live on September 18, 2024, and will be the final seasonal update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

The titles will see a seasonal refresh, starting from Season 1 in December 2024, after the release of Black Ops 6. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the release date for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 6.

When is Warzone and MW3 Season 6 releasing?

Warzone and MW3 Season 6 will go live on September 18, 2024. This date was retrieved from the Season 5 Battle Pass timer and the current weekly challenges schedule.

Calculating the Warzone and MW3 Season 6 release date using the weekly challenge schedule (Image via Activision)

Each Season brings 8 weeks' worth of challenges. Week 6 will go live on August 28, 2024. If this is taken as a reference point, there are a total of three more weeks left in Season 5. Based on this the season ends on September 18, 2024, which also becomes the Warzone and MW3 Season 6 release date.

As mentioned earlier, although this date hasn't been confirmed, getting to this date using the in-game Battle Pass timer and weekly challenges schedule has been the most reliable and accurate way of determining the release date of the seasons in the newer Call of Duty games.

Unlike the date, the timing of the update cannot be said for certain as neither of the in-game timers reveals this. However, if previous release trends are taken into consideration, the Season 6 update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone should go live on September 18, 2024, at 9 am PT.

What to expect from Warzone and MW3 Season 6?

The Haunting Event possibly returning in Warzone and MW3 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has kept fans in the dark about Warzone and MW3 Season 6. But leakers have come up with quite a few intriguing details about the upcoming update.

Here are some of the things that have been leaked for the Season 6 update:

The Haunting Event: According to a report by Semtex Leaks, The Haunting Event is scheduled for Halloween in Season 6. Once again, the details about it remain quite uncertain and if the previous trends are to be followed, The Haunting Event won't be surprising.

According to a report by Semtex Leaks, The Haunting Event is scheduled for Halloween in Season 6. Once again, the details about it remain quite uncertain and if the previous trends are to be followed, The Haunting Event won't be surprising. New weapons: Three new weapons, namely ARX-160 , RPL-20 , and HCAR , are reportedly set to join the games in the upcoming season.

Three new weapons, namely , , and , are reportedly set to join the games in the upcoming season. New Aftermarket Parts: Leaks also suggest three new Aftermarket Parts will be introduced to the games in Season 6. Although their names are not known, they will be reportedly for the KATT-AMR, Stormender, and MX Guardian.

Leaks also suggest three new Aftermarket Parts will be introduced to the games in Season 6. Although their names are not known, they will be reportedly for the KATT-AMR, Stormender, and MX Guardian. Return of Alejandro Vargas: Another leak suggests that MW2 Operator Alejandro Vargas will be joining Modern Warfare 3 as a new Operator, exclusive to the Season 6 Battle Pass.

That covers everything that you need to know about Warzone and MW3 Season 6 release date.

