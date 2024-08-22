Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 leaks: Weapons, Battle Pass Operator, game modes, and more

While Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 is yet to be released, various leaks have already suggested what players can expect from the farewell season to MW3's journey after almost a year of its launch. A bunch of newly leaked details on Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 have recently surfaced, hinting at information on a new weapon, game modes, and the possible return of a popular Call of Duty Operator.

This article will mention all the crucial details leaked so far on Modern Warfare 3 Season 6.

NOTE: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless officially confirmed by the developer.

All Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 details leaked so far

@SemtexLeaks, who's had a great track record of sharing near-accurate updates on the Call of Duty series, recently shared a bunch of posts on Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 while leaking important details on the last update of the ongoing installment ahead of this year's CoD premium Black Ops 6.

To begin with, the scooper mentioned that Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 will see a new weapon named HCAR making an appearance. The Heavy Counter Assault Rifle is basically going to be a modern version of the classic BAR in Call of Duty, which was seen in past installments under different weapon classes. It was last witnessed as an assault rifle in 2021's CoD Vanguard.

Moreover, new Aftermarket Parts are also rumored to arrive in Season 6 of Modern Warfare 3. Here's a list of them all:

KATT-AMR

MX Guardian

Stormender

Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 rumored to bring back Alejandro Vargas as Battle Pass Operator

In a different post, the same insider shared another major leak regarding the Battle Pass Operator in Modern Warfare 3's Season 6 update. It seems like fan-favorite Operator Alejandro Vargas will make a return in the final season of Modern Warfare 3.

For those unaware, Alejandro Vargas was a key character in the Campaign mode of 2022's Modern Warfare 2. He worked with Task Force 141 to hunt down the dangerous villain El Sin Nombre, aka, Valeria Garza. Since then, there's been a chase going on between these two characters as Valeria was last seen escaping the prison and Alejandro was then sent to hunt her down.

Alejandro Vargas might be the Battle Pass Operator in Modern Warfare 3 Season 6. (Image via Activision)

Interestingly, Valeria was recently brought back as a Battle Pass Operator in Modern Warfare 3's Season 5. Hence, it makes sense for Alejandro Vargas to be the Battle Pass Operator in the next and last season of the game.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 The Haunting event leaked with new game modes

It looks like The Haunting event from Modern Warfare 2 will return in Modern Warfare 3's farewell season. According to leaked information, the event will reportedly feature variants of Infected and Hordepoint game modes.

Additionally, Zombie Royale mode is also rumored to return in Warzone alongside an unknown and unique Field Upgrade. In last year's Warzone iteration, Zombie Royale was a limited-time mode and was featured under The Haunting event.

Modern Warfare 3 is rumored to have a new playlist with Bows and Spears

While it's not yet confirmed, the game may introduce a brand new playlist called "Bows Before Throws", according to the latest leak from the aforementioned insider.

Spear was recently added to Modern Warfare 3 under Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Simply put, the playlist will only allow the use of Bows and Spears, and no other weapon type will be permitted for use. If true, this leaked playlist might arrive sooner in Modern Warfare 3 rather than making an appearance in Season 6. It's because the recently released Season 5 Reloaded update has already introduced Spear as a melee weapon alongside the Torque 35 combat Bow.

Read More: How to unlock Spear in Warzone and MW3

That's pretty much everything you need to know on all the leaked Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 details so far. As always, everything should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment since nothing has been actually confirmed.

For more news and the latest updates on Modern Warfare 3 and the Call of Duty franchise, follow Sportskeeda.

