Buffed Rival-9 loadout is broken in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The buffed Rival-9 loadout is a force to be reckoned with in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. The latest mid-season update buffed several weapons, including the Rival-9 SMG. The gun's maximum damage range was increased to 15.24 meters from 12.7 meters, allowing it to deal more damage at longer distances. This made the Rival-9 a solid contender for the title of a meta weapon in S5 Reloaded.

On its own, the Rival-9 won't do much despite the buff. This is where the ideal set of attachments comes in as it helps the gun outshine other weapons in its class.

In this brief guide, we will take a closer look at the broken buffed Rival-9 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

Buffed Rival-9 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is overpowered

To curate the best buffed Rival-9 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, you must use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Stock: Rival-FA Tactical Stock

Here's how these attachments take advantage of the buffed Rival-9 in the shooter:

Buffed Rival-9 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Ever since it was introduced, the Quartermaster Suppressor has been the go-to Muzzle attachment for many. It helps reduce the recoil significantly and assists with gun kick control. Moreover, being a suppressor, it keeps you off the radar and helps you advance without revealing your location for all to see. Since it reduces the recoil, you can take advantage of the damage buff by being more accurate at longer distances.

The DR-6 Handstop is both a mobility and handling enhancer. It boosts the sprint-to-fire speed and the aim-down sight speed, allowing you to adopt an aggressive playstyle. It also improves the overall movement speed of the character as well as the aim walking speed.

With a fire rate of 909 RPM, you will run out of bullets quite frequently, especially with your opponents wearing armor plates. This is where the 50-Round Drum comes in. Apart from providing you with an ample supply of bullets, it helps you take multiple fights, simultaneously.

Next up is the Rival Vice Assault Grip, which increases the recoil control and gun kick control, while stabilizing the firing aim. This naturally makes you way more accurate in firefights. When this is factored in with the damage buff, it makes the SMG quite broken at medium and close ranges.

Finally, completing the buffed Rival-9 loadout is the Rival-FA Tactical Stock. It helps with mobility, and handling, and improves accuracy. It also increases the sprint-to-fire speed, boosts the movement speed as well as aim walking speed, and improves the hip fire and tactical stance accuracy. This will come in handy while fighting in closed indoor spaces.

That covers the best buffed Rival-9 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. This is a versatile loadout that can be used as a Primary and a Sniper Support. In both cases, it is a solid close to mid-range loadout that will annihilate your enemies in a few seconds thanks to the buffed damage range and an extremely high rate of fire.

