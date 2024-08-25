STG44 or Pulemyot 762: Which one is better in Warzone?

The STG44 assault rifle received a significant nerf, while the Pulemyot 762 LMG got notable buffs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, leaving players confused about which to choose in matches. Initially a meta weapon, the Pulemyot 762 LMG lost its dominance because of new guns and adjustments. However, the recent buff has brought it back into the absolute meta list.

Meanwhile, the STG44, which was added to the game with Season 5 and quickly became the top long-range option, has seen its performance impacted by the latest nerf.

This article offers a detailed comparison of these two meta contenders to determine which one stands out in the current Warzone meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

A detailed comparison of the STG44 and Pulemyot 762 in Warzone

The STG44 has maintained its reputation of being a top-tier weapon in Call of Duty Warzone since its launch, even after the recent nerf that reduced its maximum damage from 36 to 32.

Stats for the STG44 in WZ (Image via Activision)

Meanwhile, the Pulemyot 762 LMG has received significant buffs, including an increased rate of fire and enhanced damage multipliers for neck, lower torso, and hand shots. Its ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed have also been improved, making it another long-range meta option in Warzone.

When comparing, several factors are considered, such as mobility, recoil, handling, accuracy, bullet velocity, stability, and magazine size.

Stats of the Pulemyot 762 in WZ (Image via Activision)

In the case of TTK ratings, the STG44 and Pulemyot 762 have identical stats, where up to 34 meters, they have a TTK of 699 ms. However, beyond 44 meters, the STG44 becomes less effective compared to the Pulemyot 762.

Regarding fire rate, the STG44 boasts 600 RPM, while the Pulemyot 762 is at 545 RPM. For mobility-related attributes like ADS, sprint speed, ADS movement speed, general movement speed, crouch speed, swap speed, reload speed, and tactical sprint, the STG44 outperforms the Pulemyot 762 across the board.

The STG44 also has superior bullet velocity, with 960 m/s compared to the Pulemyot 762's 810 m/s, giving it an edge in long-range combat.

However, in terms of magazine size, the STG44 lags significantly, offering a maximum of 50 rounds compared to the Pulemyot 762's substantial 200-round capacity.

Despite this, the overall performance of the STG44 in critical attributes makes it the better choice, with the larger magazine size of the Pulemyot 762 being the only notable advantage that doesn’t fully offset the other shortcomings.

Best STG44 loadout

Here is the list of attachments to build the best STG44 assault rifle loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel: Heinrichter C70 Long barrel

Heinrichter C70 Long barrel Stock: DR79 Combo Stock

DR79 Combo Stock Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Best Pulemyot 762 loadout

Here is the list of attachments to build the best Pulemyot 762 LMG loadout in WZ:

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel: ST Pyro Heavy

ST Pyro Heavy Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Ivanov Wood Stock Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Ammunition: 7.62x54MMR High Grain Rounds

