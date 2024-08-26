Beast Battalion Net Devil Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Beast Battalion Net Devil Tracer Pack is a new addition to the MW3 and Warzone in-game store. This bundle features a captivating aquatic theme, with the Operator Skin inspired by the anglerfish. The skin includes a distinctive luminescent extension on the forehead, making the character stand out in lobbies.

In addition to the Operator Skin, the bundle includes three weapon blueprints for the Taq Eradicator, AMR9, and the Spear melee weapon, along with other in-game cosmetics.

This article will provide a comprehensive overview of the Beast Battalion Net Devil Tracer Pack, covering its price, items included, and whether it's worth buying in MW3 and Warzone.

Note: The analysis part reflects the writer's opinion.

Price of the Beast Battalion Net Devil Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

The Beast Battalion Net Devil Tracer Pack in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is priced at 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to roughly $19.99.

Price of the bundle (Image via Activision)

You can purchase the bundle by following these steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Head to the Call of Duty HQ and navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down to the Featured section.

Locate the bundle.

Select and purchase it.

To complete your transaction, ensure you have enough COD Points. If short, head to the platform-specific store to purchase the required in-game currency.

COD Points are available in packs, and here is a list of COD Points along with their real-money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What's included in the Beast Battalion Net Devil Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3?

The Beast Battalion Net Devil Tracer Pack contains the following items:

The Lure Operator Skin (Image via Activision)

The Lure Hammer Operator SKin

Hammer Operator SKin Angler Ruse Taq Eradicator LMG Weapon Blueprint ( Tracer/Impact: Abyssal Fin)

Taq Eradicator LMG Weapon Blueprint ( Abyssal Fin) The Tide AMR9 SMG Weapon Blueprint ( Tracer/Impact: Abyssal Fin)

AMR9 SMG Weapon Blueprint ( Abyssal Fin) Caudal Spine Spear melee Weapon Blueprint ( Tracer/Impact: Abyssal Fin)

Spear melee Weapon Blueprint ( Abyssal Fin) Pretty Light Emblem

Emblem Orb Follower Sticker

Sticker Diver's Lament Sticker

Sticker Beat Battalion: Net Devil Loading Screen

Loading Screen Hunting Trophies Loading Screen

Is the Beast Battalion Net Devil Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

This bundle is a solid option that’s worth considering, depending on a player’s preference. While some might not be fans of the aquatic theme and may opt for alternatives, it does offer value with items worthy of being called premium.

As mentioned above, the Operator Skin features a striking design, with the turquoise and purple colors creating an appealing contrast.

TAQ Eradicator Weapon Blueprint (Image via Activision)

Additionally, the weapon blueprints, particularly the Taq Eradicator and the Spear, boast unique and interesting designs. While there is no death effect included in the bundle, it does include tracer effects.

The weapon selection is also great, especially considering the significant buffs the Taq Eradicator and AMR9 received in Season 5, making them competitive choices. Moreover, the Spear, introduced in Season 5 Reloaded, comes with excellent skin in this bundle.

