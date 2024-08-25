MW2 SMG loadout is overpowered in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The Lachmann Shroud SMG from MW2 is now a meta choice after receiving a buff in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. Since MW2, the Lachmann Shroud has been an average weapon with decent damage output. However, with the recent buff in Warzone, this firearm now has the fastest TTK (Time to Kill) and movement speeds in the SMG category, making it a favorable option for players.
This article will discuss the overpowered meta loadout for Lachmann Shroud in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.
Meta loadout of Lachmann Shroud in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
The latest patch of Warzone Season 5 Reloaded increased the Max Damage Range of the Lachmann Shroud SMG from 12.44 to 13.46 meters, making it an ideal firearm for medium to close-range fights. Moreover, players can now use it as a primary weapon in some specific situations.
Here is the meta loadout for Lachmann Shroud:
- Underbarrel: Paracord Grip
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Optics: Nydar Model 2023
- Laser: Pro Sapphire Cylindrical Laser
- Conversion Kit: JAK Decimator
Here is how these attachments can improve the weapon’s performance:
The Paracord Grip is one of the best grips in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. It improves Recoil Control, Sprint-to-Fire Speed, and Aiming-Idle Sway. Moreover, it also refines the Aim-Walking Steadiness of the weapon.
The Pro Sapphire Cylindrical Laser increases the ADS speed and Hip Accuracy while jumping. Additionally, it improves the Sprint-to-Fire Speed, making it one of the fastest TTK weapons.
The Nydar Model 2023 is a compact and effective Optic for clear and quick target acquisition.
The 40-round Mag is enough to take down multiple enemies at once. Moreover, it increases the Movement Speed of the firearm.
Apart from these attachments players must use the JAK Decimator Conversion Kit, which can modify the weapon's burst fire into a fully automatic mode. However, they need to first unlock this Aftermarket Part by completing certain weekly challenges in the title.
