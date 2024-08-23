In The Crosshair universal weapon camo is a new addition in MW3 and Warzone, available as part of the Season 5 Reloaded Daily Login Rewards. This offering stands out as one of the best daily login rewards to date, featuring a vibrant multi-color design that glows in dark regions. In addition to this camo, there are several other Daily Login rewards that players can unlock in the game.

This article will guide you through the steps to unlock the glowing In The Crosshair weapon camo in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock the glowing In The Crosshair camo for free in MW3 and Warzone

To unlock the In The Crosshair universal weapon camo, you need to log in on the seventh day after the launch of Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. The Daily Login Rewards began with the mid-season update and will continue for a week, offering a new reward each day.

Daily login rewards in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

On the seventh and final day, you’ll receive the glowing In The Crosshair weapon camo. There are no specific challenges or modes that you have to play to win this reward. simply log in, and you’ll automatically receive it upon reaching the main menu.

You must log in between August 27, 2024, at 9 am PT and August 28, 2024, at 9 am PT to receive the coveted weapon camo.

This reward will only be available for 24 hours, so you’ll have a limited time to acquire it. Once the timer ends, the camo will no longer be available and will forever be out of reach.

This reward hasn’t been officially showcased by the developers yet, but a leaker known as @AustinSixx6 managed to provide an early look at the camo.

What are all the daily login rewards in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

As mentioned above, the daily login rewards will be for a week. These are the seven items you can receive:

Day 1 - " Dual Flash" Weapon Sticker

Day 2 - " Bullet Roulette" Weapon Sticker

Day 3 - " Double Tap" Emblem

Day 4 - "Driving Lessons" Calling Card

Day 5 - 2x 1 hour Double XP and Double XP Weapon Tokens

Day 6 - 3x 1 hour Double Battle Pass XP Token

Day 7 - "In The Crosshair" weapon camo

Please note that each new daily reward becomes available at 9 am PT and remains accessible for 24 hours. The daily login rewards will be available until August 28, 2024, at 9 am PT. Make sure to log in daily to claim these rewards, even if you don’t plan to play.

