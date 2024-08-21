How to get the Animal Instinct Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone for free?

The Animal Instinct Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone is the final reward in the new Wildlife Most Wanted event. It is a Blueprint for the Kastov 762, equipped with an Aftermarket Part and a plethora of other attachments to improve the gun's handling and mobility stats. As for the aesthetics, the Blueprint features a base color of purple with colorful stickers of different animals on top that give the weapon a unique look.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can unlock the Animal Instinct Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone for free.

How to unlock the Animal Instinct Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone?

To unlock the Animal Instinct Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone, you must earn a total of 290,000 XP in the Wildlife Most Wanted event. So all you need to do is play the game and rack up experience points by completing objectives in your matches, getting kills, and any other activity that will grant you XP in the games.

There are no specific challenges involved nor do you need to spend COD Points to earn it. As long as you earn XP in the games, you are good to go. If you equip the Bath Time, NYC, Wooly Titan, All Gilled Up, or Slug Bug Operator Skins, you will earn an additional 5000 XP bonus per match.

Once unlocked, you can wield it in MW3 Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone.

But that's not all. There are a total of 10 rewards that you can earn in the Wildlife Most Wanted event along with the Animal Instinct Blueprint, each available at different XP milestones. Here are all the rewards that you can earn in this event:

Reward XP Milestone Animal City Calling Card 10,000 XP 1x Battle Pass Tier Skip Token 20,500 XP Frogged Out Camo 37,200 XP Duck David Emblem 55,000 XP 1x Battle Pass Tier Skip Token 78,000 XP Coo-L Guy Charm 105,000 XP Bubba Camo 140,000 XP Tiptoe Camo 180,500 XP Going Bananas Camo 230,500 XP Animal Instinct Blueprint 290,000 XP

Currently, the game has Double XP active and hence, it is highly advised to take advantage of this period to earn as much XP as possible and unlock the Blueprint. Note that currently, the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges are also live, which can grant you a total of 85,000 XP (Double XP active) for completing all seven challenges in any game mode.

If you complete all seven challenges in all three modes, you'll be earning a total of 255,000 XP. On top of that, you'll also gain XP from simply playing a match. Hence if you like the Blueprint, it is advised to complete all the weekly challenges while the Double XP is active to unlock the Blueprint quickly.

If you miss the Double XP period, don't worry. You can take advantage of Double XP tokens that were awarded to fans as a part of the Community Gift Pack in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

That said, however, it is worth noting here that the Animal Instinct Blueprint will be available in the games for a limited time only. As soon as the Wildlife Most Wanted event ends on August 28, 2024, it will become unobtainable and forever out of your reach.

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the Animal Instinct Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone.

