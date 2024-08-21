Warzone Season 5 Reloaded just got even more exciting with the newest patch notes dropping today, August 21, 2024. The game now offers a new mode, a playlist, and multiple weapon changes. One of the most significant of these changes has to do with a popular assault rifle, the STG44. The weapon received a major nerf which could heavily impact its overall pick rate.

The maximum damage for STG44 was reduced from 36 to 32. This marks one of the most significant changes to be announced in the new patch notes of Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

STG44 nerfed in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The STG44 has quickly picked up in terms of popularity after its initial release on July 24, 2024. It can be unlocked by completing Sector 7 of the Season 5 Battle Pass in Warzone. However, it now seems that Activision has decided to nerf the popular weapon one month into its existence In Warzone.

However, the nerf only applies to the maximum damage of the weapon. Previously, the STG44's maximum output would deal 36 damage while now, it will only deal 32. While this may be a major factor, players should still be able to find a way to make the weapon work effectively.

The damage range of several other assault rifles have also been changed with the new Warzone update. The BAL-27's maximum damage range has increased from 26.67 to 31.75 meters. Similarly, the FR 5.56's damage range is now 43.18, up from the previous 38.1 meters.

