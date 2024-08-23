Do Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass Tokens carry over between seasons?

Recently, Call of Duty fans have been wondering whether their Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass Tokens will carry over between seasons. Why is this age-old question suddenly popping up? This is primarily because of two reasons. First, as a reward for downloading the recent Season 5 Reloaded update, players were awarded the Community Gift Pack by Call of Duty consisting of 10 Battle Pass tokens. Second, the new Wildlife Most Wanted event, also rewards players with two additional tokens.

Since many players were already done with the Season 5 Battle Pass by the time the mid-season update dropped, they have extra BP Tokens at their disposal with no use. However, they will come into play in Season 6, allowing players to level up their Battle Pass quickly, provided that these additional tokens carry over.

In this article, we'll take a look at what Call of Duty has to say about the carry-over guidelines for Battle Pass Tokens.

Will the Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass Tokens carry over to the next season?

Simply put, yes. Your Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass Tokens will carry over to the next season. Call of Duty has clearly stated the carry-over guidelines on its official support page. On the page, the developers have mentioned that at the end of a season, any unspent Battle Pass Tokens earned or purchased will carry over to the next season. However, there's a catch.

If by any chance, your Battle Pass isn't completed and you have locked sectors in the Battle Pass, these BP Tokens will go towards unlocking them automatically at the end of the season instead. These sectors will unlock randomly and you'll have no way of knowing what you are getting.

Hence, there is no point in holding onto your BP Tokens for the next season if you have locked sectors in the current season's Battle Pass. However, if your Battle Pass is complete and there are no further sectors to unlock, these tokens will be available for use in the next season.

Let us take an example to understand this clearly. For instance, you have 20 unused Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass Tokens and your Battle Pass has three sectors (15 rewards) locked at the end of the current season.

At the end of Season 5, 15 of these 20 unused tokens, will be used to unlock these three sectors, and the remaining five tokens, will be available for use with the Season 6 Battle Pass.

