How to defeat the Entity final boss in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded

With the launch of the final story mission, players are looking for ways to defeat the Entity final boss in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Realoaded. The Entity is the final boss in the MW3 Zombies Season 5 story mission, boasting high HP and damage-inducing attacks that can easily finish the players.

Defeating the Entity requires decent gear, teammates, and a strategy to help the players finish the story mission in a single attempt. In this fight, Survivors also have to face other anomalies apart from the final boss. Waves of zombies emerge to protect the Entity, although they pose no real challenge compared to the latter.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on defeating the final boss in MW3 Zombies.

How to take down the Entity final boss in MW3 Zombies

The final boss in MW3 Zombies can be defeated with the help of a simple strategy. Players have to gather proper gear before starting the final Zombies story mission. The Pack-A-Punch weapons and a wonder weapon of choice should be equipped beforehand to help take down hordes of zombies in the Dark Aether.

The squad can collect and stack Perk-a-Colas and consume them while engaging with the Entity during the final boss battle. Other support and lethal items such as self-revives, grenades, and knives must also be carried to increase the chance of survivability during the encounter.

Players should particularly focus on equipping enough Armor Plates and ammo to last the long fight. Above all, players require coordination and teamwork, which are crucial for swift progress during the playthrough.

Ascension Act 4 Entity final boss fight in MW3 Zombies

The final boss fight comes in two stages where gamers have to face the Entity multiple times during the MW3 Zombies story mission. The battle takes place in a gravity-defying Dark Aether Rift where players can shoot the glowing weak points of the boss.

The Entity in MW3 Zombies boasts powerful attacks like a laser beam and a ground strike that should be kept in check during the battle. Players should also remain on the lookout for the surrounding enemies that need to be cleared to focus on the primary target.

The second phase of the battle against the final boss in MW3 Zombies begins after the Reward Rift appears, when the Entity is enraged and becomes nearly invincible. Players have to locate Dr. Jensen by finding the star icon and staying around her. She will charge the relics that players can find near the yellow beam area during the build-up of the boss fight.

The team has to defend Dr.Jensen while she charges up and the Entity is weakened as the glowing spots start to appear around it. Players have to shoot these glowing weak spots until the boss is finally defeated. Items can be collected from the Reward Rift when the battle is over.

This completes our guide for defeating the final boss in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded.

For more news and the latest updates on MW3 Zombies and the Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.

