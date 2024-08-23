The Crow Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Crow Tracer Pack is a new Operator bundle now available in the in-game store of MW3 and Warzone. This bundle is the result of a collaboration between Call of Duty and The Crow franchise to promote their new movie. The pack’s highlights include two Operator skins, two weapon blueprints with unique tracers and death effects, along with several additional in-game cosmetics.

This article provides a closer look at the contents of The Crow Tracer Pack, including its price and whether it’s worth purchasing.

Note: The analysis part is based on the author's opinion.

Price of the The Crow Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

The Crow Tracer Pack in Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone is priced at 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to around $19.99.

Trending

Price of the bundle (Image via Activision)

Follow these steps to purchase the bundle:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Head to the Call of Duty HQ and navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down to the Featured section.

Locate the bundle.

Select and purchase it.

To complete the transaction, ensure you have enough COD Points. If you're short, visit your platform's store to purchase the required amount.

COD Points are available in packs with corresponding real-life monetary values, as listed below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What's included in The Crow Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3?

The Crow Tracer Pack comes with the following 13 items:

The Crow Operator (Image via Activision)

The Crow Operator Skin

Operator Skin Mono-Crowmatic Operator Skin

Operator Skin Inked Vengeance Kastov 762 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint ( Tracer/Impact: Black Blood Tracers; Death Effect: Murder of Crows Dismemberment)

Kastov 762 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint ( Black Blood Tracers; Murder of Crows Dismemberment) Hollow Gaze Lockwook 680 shotgun Weapon Blueprint ( Tracer/Impact: Black Blood Tracers; Death Effect: Murder of Crows Dismemberment)

Lockwook 680 shotgun Weapon Blueprint ( Black Blood Tracers; Murder of Crows Dismemberment) Wrong Made Right Finishing Move

Finishing Move Black Blood Emblem

Emblem Vengeance Unleashed Calling Card

Calling Card Put The Wrong Things Right Large Decal

Large Decal Illuminated Gaze Sticker

Sticker Inked Pair Large Decal

Large Decal Katana Charm

Charm Brilliantly Broken Loading Screen

Loading Screen Dead Man Walking Loading Screen

Also read: All Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded bundles: Everything we know

Is The Crow Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Crow Tracer Pack is definitely a great buy and worth the purchase. Priced at 2400 CP, this premium bundle offers an impressive 13 items. The standout feature of any premium bundle is the Operator skin, and in this pack, you actually get two. Both the skins are inspired by the movie’s main character, featuring his signature trench coat and inky face markings.

However, the second skin introduces a striking monochrome look, with a white body contrasted by black clothing and tattoos. Both skins are visually distinctive and are sure to stand out in lobbies.

Also read: Slowmo Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Expand Tweet

As for the weapon blueprints, they aren’t particularly remarkable. One is for a Modern Warfare 2 weapon, and the other is a shotgun. However, they come with unique tracers and death effects, making them fun additions for casual matches despite not being the most competitive choices.

Finally, the unique Finishing Move adds another appealing element to the bundle, further justifying its value as a worthwhile purchase.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback