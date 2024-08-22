Slowmo Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Slowmo Tracer Pack is the first bundle to be released in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. Fans of funky skins will love the new cosmetic pack containing in-game items inspired by a slimy snail aesthetic. The highlights of this pack are the slug-like Operator skin and two weapon blueprints with new tracer effects.

If you're looking for new store offerings in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, you may want to check this bundle out. Keep reading to learn more about the bundle's price, inclusions, and whether it's worth purchasing.

Price of the Slowmo Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

The new Slowmo Tracer Pack is priced at 2,400 Call of Duty points (CP), which costs roughly $20 in real-life currency. However, if you have extra CP from previous purchases, you can use it to reduce the cost.

The new tracer pack costs 2,400 CP (Image via Activision)

Refer to this CP-cash conversion if you're planning to make a purchase:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Once you get the required amount of CP, head to the in-game store and check the Featured section. You should find the Slowmo Tracer Pack in the selection, alongside other new store offerings.

What's included in the Slowmo Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new tracer pack contains an Operator skin for Bantam, two weapon blueprints, two large decals, a charm, and a loading screen. All these in-game items feature a snail-themed aesthetic.

Here's the full list of the bundle's inclusions:

"Slug Bud" Operator Skin for Bantam

"Toke 'M Smoke" Sidewinder weapon blueprint

"Pass It" WSP Stinger weapon blueprint

"Smoked It" Large Decal

"Get Smoked" Large Decal

"Slug Snack" Charm

"Slowmo" Loading Screen

Is the Slowmo Tracer Pack worth buying?

While a snail-themed tracer pack does not sound cool, it definitely is in-game. The new tracer pack not only offers an animated Operator skin with steamy effects on the backpack, but it also gives animated blueprints with bright pink tracer effects. It's the perfect choice for players who want a funky aesthetic.

However, if you're the type to go for mil-sim designs, then you may want to wait for other Season 5 Reloaded offerings in MW3 and Warzone.

