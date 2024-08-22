Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: All bug fixes, changes, and more

The Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are finally here. Besides new events and content, Activision dropped several changes for the handheld Call of Duty during the mid-season. Released on August 21, 2024, the latest update highlights key quality-of-life changes including share improvements, HUD Optimizations, and some tweaks to the login screen.
Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes for August 21
As mentioned, the game received several quality-of-life changes, graphics and performance updates, and general bug fixes in the latest Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.
Check the full details below:
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Tweaks to the Login Screen:
- The navigation of the login screen has been streamlined and revised for a better user experience.
- HUD Optimizations: The User HUD has been tweaked slightly for consistency and increased readability.
- The default setting for “Virtual Stick Behavior” for the “Default Auto” and “Default Manual” presets has been set from Analog to Always Sprint.
- Shader Improvements:
- Implemented new shader optimizations and fixes. This will fix various graphical errors and reduce the frequency of graphics-related issues occurring. Players should now see a significant reduction in shader compilation time, allowing them to get into the action faster than before.
GRAPHICS & PEFORMANCE
- Fixed an issue that caused the main menu to flicker repeatedly for some players.
- Fixed a variety of instances that could cause the game to crash when downloading content at startup.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to be stuck at “Loading - Completing Update” in edgecase scenarios.
- Fixed an issue that would cause Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to incorrectly cap the game’s FPS regardless of setting.
- Fixed an issue where using gyroscope aiming would adversely affect framerate.
GENERAL FIXES
- Fixed an issue which caused the JAK Shadow Titan Conversion Kit in Gear Up to appear as locked in certain instances even when unlocked.
- Fixed an issue that would cause CP to display at a zero balance even if players have CP (Players previously affected by this issue should already have their balances fixed.)
- Fixed an issue preventing ADS while reloading the Reclaimer 18 Weapon.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the download icon to remain on a game mode after its required files have already been downloaded.
- Fixed an issue where reloading and shooting with the Phantom Soul blueprint would severely impact movement.
- Fixed an issue with gyroscope aiming that would cause the crosshair to move downward without input from the player.
- Fixed an issue with the Quartermaster Suppressor attachment missing from a wide variety of weapons.
- Fixed an issue with the “Apply All” Armor Plate setting not working as intended when using a controller.
This wraps up the latest patch notes for Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded.
