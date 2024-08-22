Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: All bug fixes, changes, and more

The Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are finally here. Besides new events and content, Activision dropped several changes for the handheld Call of Duty during the mid-season. Released on August 21, 2024, the latest update highlights key quality-of-life changes including share improvements, HUD Optimizations, and some tweaks to the login screen.

Keep reading for more details about the recent Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.

Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes for August 21

As mentioned, the game received several quality-of-life changes, graphics and performance updates, and general bug fixes in the latest Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.

Check the full details below:

QUALITY OF LIFE

Tweaks to the Login Screen :

: The navigation of the login screen has been streamlined and revised for a better user experience.

HUD Optimizations: The User HUD has been tweaked slightly for consistency and increased readability.

The User HUD has been tweaked slightly for consistency and increased readability. The default setting for “Virtual Stick Behavior” for the “Default Auto” and “Default Manual” presets has been set from Analog to Always Sprint.

Shader Improvements:

Implemented new shader optimizations and fixes. This will fix various graphical errors and reduce the frequency of graphics-related issues occurring. Players should now see a significant reduction in shader compilation time, allowing them to get into the action faster than before.

GRAPHICS & PEFORMANCE

Fixed an issue that caused the main menu to flicker repeatedly for some players.

Fixed a variety of instances that could cause the game to crash when downloading content at startup.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be stuck at “Loading - Completing Update” in edgecase scenarios.

Fixed an issue that would cause Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to incorrectly cap the game’s FPS regardless of setting.

Fixed an issue where using gyroscope aiming would adversely affect framerate.

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed an issue which caused the JAK Shadow Titan Conversion Kit in Gear Up to appear as locked in certain instances even when unlocked.

Fixed an issue that would cause CP to display at a zero balance even if players have CP (Players previously affected by this issue should already have their balances fixed.)

Fixed an issue preventing ADS while reloading the Reclaimer 18 Weapon.

Fixed an issue that could cause the download icon to remain on a game mode after its required files have already been downloaded.

Fixed an issue where reloading and shooting with the Phantom Soul blueprint would severely impact movement.

Fixed an issue with gyroscope aiming that would cause the crosshair to move downward without input from the player.

Fixed an issue with the Quartermaster Suppressor attachment missing from a wide variety of weapons.

Fixed an issue with the “Apply All” Armor Plate setting not working as intended when using a controller.

This wraps up the latest patch notes for Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded. Check the latest Call of Duty news and updates:

