How to get the Frogged Out Camo in MW3 and Warzone for free?

The Frogged Out is a new universal Weapon Camo introduced as a reward in the Wildlife Most Wanted event. This event began on August 21, 2024, and will end on August 28, 2024. The ultimate reward is the Animal Instinct Weapon Blueprint for the Kastov 762. Among the four Weapon Camos available, Frogged Out stands out with its animated design, featuring changing colors and moving patterns, making it a highly desirable item.

This article will provide a detailed guide on how to unlock the Frogged Out Weapon Camo in MW3 and Warzone for free.

How to unlock the Frogged Out Camo in MW3 and Warzone?

To unlock the Frogged Out universal Weapon Camo in Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone, you must earn a total of 37,500 XP as part of the Wildlife Most Wanted event.

There are no specific procedures or challenges required; you can simply play any mode to accumulate experience points (XP). This includes MW3 Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone. The Frogged Out weapon camo is the third out of a total of nine rewards.

Here are all the rewards and the required XP to unlock them:

"Animal City" Calling Card - 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip - 20,500 XP

20,500 XP "Frogged Out" Weapon Camo - 37,200 XP

37,200 XP "Duck Dan" Emblem - 55,000 XP

55,000 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip - 78,000 XP

78,000 XP "COO-L GUY" Weapon Charm - 105,000 XP

105,000 XP "Bubba" Weapon Camo - 140,000 XP

140,000 XP "TipToe" Weapon Camo - 180,500 XP

180,500 XP "Going Bananas" Weapon Camo - 230,500 XP

How to collect XP faster in MW3 and Warzone?

To accelerate your XP collecting process, you can purchase any of the four featured bundles: Tracer Pack: SlowMo (2400 CP), Wildlife Wanted: Rubber Buck (1800 CP), Wildlife Wanted: Homie Pigeon (2000 CP), and Wildlife Wanted: Alpackin' Heat (2400 CP). Equip the corresponding Operator Skin, namely Slug Bud, Bath Time, NYC, and Wooly Titan, respectively. This will help you acquire an additional 5000 XP per match.

Community Gift Pack offered to the fanbase as part of Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

As of writing, Double XP is active, meaning you will earn twice the amount of XP per match. Once this event ends, you can use the Double XP tokens awarded in the Season 5 Reloaded update, which were included in the Community Gift Pack.

Furthermore, the Season 5 Week 5 challenges have gone live, allowing you to earn extra XP by completing each task. There are 21 tasks in total, divided into three parts: MW3 MP, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, with seven challenges in each category.

