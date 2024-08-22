Wildlife Most Wanted event in MW3 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

The Wildlife Most Wanted event in MW3 and Warzone went live on August 21, 2024, at 10 am PT, along with the launch of the Season 5 Reloaded update. This event will run for a week, concluding on August 28, 2024, and offers a range of exciting rewards, with the ultimate prize being the Animal Instinct Weapon Blueprint for the Kastov 762. Notably, the event offers four universal camos, making it well worth the grind.

This article will list all the available rewards in the Wildlife Most Wanted event and explain how to unlock them in MW3 and Warzone.

What are all the rewards in the MW3 and Warzone Wildlife Most Wanted event?

The Wildlife Most Wanted event offers the following nine rewards in Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone:

The Wildlife Most Wanted event rewards in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

"Animal City" Calling Card - 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip - 20,500 XP

20,500 XP "Frogged Out" Weapon Camo - 37,200 XP

37,200 XP "Duck Dan" Emblem - 55,000 XP

55,000 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip - 78,000 XP

78,000 XP "COO-L GUY" Weapon Charm - 105,000 XP

105,000 XP "Bubba" Weapon Camo - 140,000 XP

140,000 XP "TipToe" Weapon Camo - 180,500 XP

180,500 XP "Going Bananas" Weapon Camo - 230,500 XP

How to acquire all the rewards in MW3 and Warzone Wildlife Most Wanted event

Acquiring rewards is straightforward since you don't need to engage in specific modes or complete challenges. Simply collect XP by playing any mode in your preferred title, whether it's MW3 Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone. Each reward has an associated XP milestone, and once you reach it, the reward will unlock. To unlock all rewards, you need to accumulate a total of 230,500 XP.

To speed up your XP collection, you can purchase one of the four featured bundles: Tracer Pack: SlowMo (2400 CP), Wildlife Wanted: Rubber Buck (1800 CP), Wildlife Wanted: Homie Pigeon (2000 CP), and Wildlife Wanted: Alpackin' Heat (2400 CP). Equip the corresponding Operator Skin, namely Slug Bud, Bath Time, NYC, and Wooly Titan, respectively.

Currently, the Season 5 Week 5 challenges are live. Each of the three modes - MW3 MP, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone - offers seven challenges, totaling 21 tasks. Completing these challenges will grant you additional XP.

Community Gift Pack offered to the fanbase as part of Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Moreover, as part of the Season 5 Reloaded update, players received a Community Gift Pack containing 10 Tier Skips, 10 Player XP Tokens, and 10 Weapon XP Tokens. Activate these tokens to grind XP faster and unlock all the rewards quickly.

That covers everything there is to know about the Wildlife Most Wanted event rewards and how to unlock them in MW3 and Warzone.

