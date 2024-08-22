All COD Next viewership rewards and how to unlock them

COD Next is all set to kick off on August 28, 2024. Apart from exciting news bits and gameplay reveals, fans can also expect some incredible rewards just for watching the event unfold live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels. COD Next is an annual event that started in 2022 and is used as a kick-off pad for upcoming titles in the franchise. This time, it will offer fans valuable insights into Black Ops 6.

The rewards for viewership of the COD Next event include The Redactor Blueprint for what appears to be the Krig 6 Black Ops Cold War, the Tri Harder Weapon Charm, the Mine Emblem, and finally, the Earning Stripes Calling Card.

All COD Next viewership rewards and how to earn them

Expand Tweet

Trending

The rules to earn COD Next rewards have not changed much over the years. Of course, you must have the game installed in your system. This also implies that you need to have your Activision ID. Here are the steps that allow you to win rewards while watching it live.

Create an Activision ID by visiting the official game website.

Next, link your Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, or Battle.net account to the Activision account.

Then, head to your YouTube home page and go to the Settings page. Here, go to the Connected Apps tab. You will find the option to link your Activision ID to your YouTube account. Link it, and you're done!

To link your account with Twitch, ensure you're signed into your Activision account first. Next, go to this COD Link Accounts page to link your Twitch to your Activision ID.

Once your accounts are linked to the specific platform, watch COD Next to receive exclusive drops as the event unfolds. The rewards are dropped every 20 minutes for you to collect.

These rewards include a weapon with a similar appearance to the Krig 6 in Black Ops Cold War. This might be a returning weapon, which should come as exciting news. The upcoming event will show fans live multiplayer gameplay of Black Ops 6, introduce a new Resurgence map for Warzone, and preview new features for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Clearly one of the most interesting events of this year, make sure you link your account and watch the action unfold. Below are the links to the official COD channels where you can watch the live event based on its set schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback