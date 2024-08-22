Warzone's new map will be Area 99 

Call of Duty: Warzone's brand-new map has been revealed, and it will be called Area 99. This upcoming addition will reportedly be a Resurgence map and will be integrated with Black Ops 6. Activision is yet to reveal more details about the map, but we have our first official look at what the map would look like. The publisher also revealed that the map will be showcased live in COD Next on August 28.

Read on to learn more about the Area 99 map in Warzone.

Warzone's Area 99 map: First look revealed

Call of Duty has revealed an image of the map, and now we have a basic idea of how it would look like. Previously there were Area 99 codenames hidden in the game data files, and leakers had claimed that Warzone might receive a brand new Resurgence map with the Black Ops 6 release.

While the developers have yet to announce whether the map would be the traditional battle royale or resurgence type, popular COD leaker @TheGhostofHope states it's the latter. He also claims the map will launch alongside Urzikstan updates in Season 1.

From the image in the above post, the map seems desert-themed with isolated urban structures. From the name, it can be assumed that the map would be a highly classified military base, and from the first look, that is pretty evident. However, we can expect more details regarding the map in the upcoming reveal in the COD NEXT event.

Call of Duty has announced these three things that will be featured in the upcoming event:

New map premiere with Treyarch

Live gameplay

Game features deep dive with Raven

That covers everything you need to know about Warzone's Area 99 map for now. Check out our other Warzone-related news and guides:

