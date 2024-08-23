How to get the Spilled Beans camo in Warzone for free

The Spilled Beans camo in Warzone is a free unlock in Season 5 Reloaded. It is a universal camo in the game, meaning that once it is unlocked, players can equip it with any weapon of their choice. As for the aesthetics, the camo is pretty simple. It features a white base with, and you guessed it, beans on top. Neither is it animated nor does it glow in the dark, but it is certainly a fun camo to have in your inventory.

This article provides a closer look at how you can get a hold of the new Spilled Beans camo in Warzone for free.

How to unlock the Spilled Beans camo in Warzone for free

To unlock the new Spilled Beans camo in Warzone, you must win a match of Supreme Resurgence. That's it. As long as you win a match of the new mode, you'll unlock the camo, and it's yours to keep.

Once unlocked, you will be able to use the camo in Modern Warfare 3 as well. Moreover, since it is a free Warzone unlock, you can use it in the game even after Black Ops 6 releases.

Guide to unlocking the Spilled Beans camo in Warzone for free (Image via @ModenasHD on X, Activision)

For those who are wondering, Supreme Resurgence is a new game mode that was added to the shooter with the Season 5 Reloaded update. It is similar to the regular Resurgence mode with a couple of intriguing changes.

Firstly, the mode will be available to play only on Rebirth Island. Second, you won't get any generic ground loot in this mode, and all items found will be proper high-tier blueprints with unique camos, such as the Borealis, equipped. However, it comes at a cost. All items in the Buy Stations will cost more.

Furthermore, the Resurgence timer takes longer to complete. This means that you must wait a while before you can respawn. Fortunately, the activities of your squad—such as getting kills or completing contracts—reduce the timer quickly.

Please note that Call of Duty tends to switch up their playlists every week. The Supreme Resurgence mode might be removed after the September 4, 2024, playlist reset, leading to the unavailability of this camo. If you want Spliled Beans on your weapons, it is highly recommended to start the grind as soon as possible.

