Can you turn off on-demand texture streaming in Warzone and MW3?

Unfortunately, you cannot turn off on-demand texture streaming in Warzone and MW3. Well, at least not directly. With the launch of Season 5, and simultaneously, the debut of the Season 5 Reloaded update, the developers have permanently enabled the option for on-demand texture streaming in Warzone and MW3. Previously, players could tweak this setting, but this is no longer the case.

On that note, this article will detail the best on-demand texture streaming settings for both live-service COD titles.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Best on-demand texture streaming in Warzone and MW3

As stated above, players can no longer tweak or disable their texture streaming settings in either COD title. However, having the on-demand texture streaming in Warzone and MW3 might be in their best interest. By default, the game will feature a 'Minimal' setting for both Warzone and MW3.

With this setting, the load on players' peripherals is lowered, and the rendering process will kick-start as and when required in-game. However, unless you are on an extremely weak GPU, we recommend you switch the setting to its 'Optimal' mode.

With that done, change the following inputs to get the best on-demand texture streaming in Warzone and MW3:

On-demand texture streaming: Optimized

Optimized Allocated Texture Cache: 32

32 Download Limits: Off

On-demand textures streaming settings (Image via Activision)

If you have a limited internet connection, we urge you to toggle the Limit option and set parameters as per your requirements.

An alternative way of disabling on-demand texture streaming in Warzone and MW3

While you cannot turn off on-demand texture streaming in-game, there is an alternate manner in which you can entirely disable this setting. This feature was discovered by a Redditor, r/FistOfSven, and as per their instructions, here's how you can do it:

Launch COD HQ, and go to 'Graphics Settings'. Proceed to the 'on-demand texture streaming' section and set the lowest possible value. Also, ensure that you set a download limit. Save these changes, and proceed to exit the game. Go to your Documents folder on your PC, and locate the COD game files with your profile. Search for the following file "gamerprofile.0.BASE.cst". Open the file via Windows Editor or Notepad. Locate the command "HTTPStreamLimitMBytes". Change the value for this code to '0'. Save the changes, and quit the file.

Upon following these steps, you can now boot up either Warzone or MW3, and the games will no longer download any textures moving forward. Last but not least, this fix is only applicable to PC users.

NOTE: This process is not part of the game's official settings and requires players to tweak values from the coding panel.

