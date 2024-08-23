Haunting event in Warzone and MW3: Everything we know

The Haunting event in Warzone and MW3 is reported to debut in the games' upcoming Seasons. Given the success of the previous iteration of this event across both titles, we believe that if returns in the upcoming updates, it will undoubtedly be a massive hit among the Call of Duty player base.

This article will detail all the information that we know about the Haunting event in Warzone and MW3. To know more about it, read below.

What can we expect from the Haunting event in Warzone and MW3

As per leaks from a trusted data miner in the COD community, SemtexLeaks, the Haunting event for MW3 and Warzone will surface around the debut of Season 6 for both multiplayer titles. Fans are excited to experience the latest rendition of this game mode, provided it does surface in the next season.

As stated above, The Haunting was undoubtedly one of the most popular events to ever be released in COD. Previously, it saw its debut on October 17, 2023, right before Halloween, and we expect a similar launch window this time around as well.

Furthermore, leaks suggest that Zombie Royale will also be making a comeback with the upcoming Haunting event, alongside other limited-time game modes. SemtexLeaks also reports that the game might introduce a brand-new Field Upgrade specifically for the event. While the details of this item are still unknown, we think it would be quite an interesting addition.

There's also a suggestion that the Infected and Hordepoint game modes will be seen as an overhaul with the Haunting event in Warzone and MW3. These modes will reportedly be tweaked to add more spooky elements and make the overall gaming experience fun-filled for gamers.

Another popular data miner, @ForwardLeaks, indicates that Sam from Trick ‘r Treat will become an operator in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 6. Files for the character have been data mined after the release of the Season 5 Reloaded update, and considering the nature of the operator, we believe that he would fit quite well with the Hauntnig theme upon its release.

That's all we know about the Haunting event in Warzone and MW3. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's exclusive Call of Duty section.

