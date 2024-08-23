How to get golden Echo of Giraffe Toy in MW3 Zombies

The Golden Echo of Giraffe Toy is one of the key items required to unlock the new Dark Aether Rift introduced in MW3 Zombies with Season 5 Reloaded. This rift is considered the largest and most challenging, featuring gravity-defying mechanics where you must use Aetherium launch pads to navigate floating areas. It is also part of the final story mission.

Even after completing the mission by defeating the final boss, known as the Entity, you can re-enter the region to complete contracts and acquire new schematics: Disciple Bottle, Grenade Bandolier, and Stash Increase. However, specific steps are required to open this new Dark Aether Portal.

Your initial task will be to collect four golden items: Mr. Peek, Echo of Giraffe Toy, Echo of Locked Diary, and Echo of Drums. This article focuses exclusively on how to obtain the Golden Echo of the Giraffe Toy in MW3 Zombies.

How to acquire the golden Echo of Giraffe Toy in MW3 Zombies?

You can't directly acquire the golden version of the Echo of Giraffe item; instead, you need to first obtain the purple version and then upgrade it to golden rarity.

Golden Echo of Giraffe Toy item in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Before proceeding with this task, make sure you're well-prepared. Play with a proper squad, equip your preferred weapons, and upgrade them to the maximum level using Pack-a-Punch. Don't forget to drink a few Perk-a-Colas to boost your abilities.

A pre-requisite for this task is the Sergeant's Beret Schematic, a unique item that can be obtained by completing contracts in the Elder Dark Aether region. This schematic allows you to disguise yourself as a mercenary.

Once you have the schematic, use it to transform into a mercenary disguise. Then, stealthily infiltrate a mercenary camp and sneak up on a mercenary AI from behind. By holding the melee button, eliminate the AI soldier. If successful, a reward rift will appear, granting you the purple Echo of Giraffe Toy.

How to upgrade the purple Echo of Giraffe Toy into a golden rarity item

With the purple giraffe stowed in your backpack, head to the Tier 3 Zone. In the northeastern part of the Old Town POI, within the Nahr Bathhouse region, there is a parking lot (refer to the image below for the exact location).

Location of the white van within the Tier 3 Zone (Image via WarzoneTacMap)

Among a few broken vehicles, approach the white van, where you'll find a zombie corpse inside. Interact with it to trigger the action.

Hordes of zombies, including elites, bosses, an EMP Mangler, an EMP Disciple, and a Mega Abomination, will swarm the area. Defeat them all to clear the zone, which will then trigger a reward rift, granting you the golden Echo of Giraffe Toy.

