How to get golden Echo of Drum in MW3 Zombies?

In MW3 Zombies, the Drum is one of the four keys to open the new Dark Aether Rift. To access the final Rift you must collect all Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies — Echoes of Drum, Locked Diary, Mr. Peeks, and Echo of Giraffe Toy. All these items are located in different areas of the Urzikstan map. However, it is a challenging task to find and collect all Easter Eggs as there will be hordes of zombies to encounter.

This article provides a brief guide on how to get the golden Echo of Drum in MW3 Zombies.

How to get the golden echo of drum in MW3 Zombies?

To unlock the golden Echo of Drum, you first need to get the purple Echo of Drum from the east side of the Tier 3 zone of the Urzikstan map. To approach the area you need to find or spawn a Blood Burner bike at the Opal Palace area. After taking the bike, you will find two Mr. Peeks rabbit toys in the canals of Opal Palace in the High Threat Zone, with whom you have to race.

Way to get the Purple Echo of Drum (Image via Activision || YouTube@MrDalekJD)

To start the race, follow the white arrows on the walls that will lead you to a location near a wrecked car. After getting off the bike, you will find a Reward Rift next to that car. Opening that Reward Rift will give you the purple Echo of Drum key. Once you have the item head towards the tier 2 Zone, F7 Shorok Opera House area.

Reward Rift Purple Echo of Drum (Image via Activision || YouTube@MrDalekJD)

Here, you must climb up the big pillar at the center, where you will find a zombie’s body and a 115 meteor. Now you must interact with that 115 meteor and offer your unturned relic, which will spawn a ton of Zombies with some effect or the other on them and that will go to tie off the four ammo mods.

Around that area, you will find several pillars displaying the effect of all four ammo mods. You must acquire those ammo mods from the pillars depending on the Zombies effect. Interestingly, zombies will start changing their aura and you change the ammo mods to eliminate them.

The Golden Echo of Drum (Image via Activision || YouTube@MrDalekJD)

You must repeat this until you use all four ammo mods to eliminate a certain number of zombies. Eventually, you will find another reward spawning in that area giving you the upgraded golden Echo of Drum.

