How to unlock Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies

With the launch of Season 5 Reloaded, players have the chance to unlock the Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies. This is a tracer weapon blueprint for the STG 44 assault rifle that features iconic Rift Runners Tracers. Unlocking this blueprint requires players to defeat the final boss, Entity, in MW3 Zombies which may pose a challenge for new players as well as veterans.

The article brings a comprehensive guide for unlocking the Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies, including all related details.

How to get Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies

To unlock the Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies, players need to defeat the Entity's Echo as part of the Dark Aether Ascension. This requires completing the first phase of the Entity boss fight.

Trending

STG-44 Infinite Cosmos Tracer blueprint in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Players should stack up on RGL, Dead Wire Detonators, and decoys to defeat hordes of enemies. A wonder weapon like the Scorcher will also come in handy to complete the mission faster. Furthermore, crucial support equipment like armor plates, and high-tier weapon loadouts such as Tier 3 Pack-a-Punch, are also recommended.

Read More: Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, Zombies final mission, new Schematics, and more

Steps to get the Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies

Here are the steps to unlock the Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies:

Expand Tweet

Get to the main building near Highrise POI, and destroy the unmarked spore found in the middle of the room by using an Inhibitor and then shooting it. The Inhibitor can be acquired by using the Dark Aether Rift spore contract. Destroying the spore will drop the R4D Detector. Use the R4D Detector to see arrows in the room and follow the same to reach the maze-like structure. The arrows will lead you to a glowing yellow stick. Interacting with the stick with the R4D will spawn the Damn Gold Skull item. Stow it in the inventory for the next steps. Go back to the spot where you acquired the R4D Detector. Locate the Golden Whale structure in the adjacent buildings. Climb the stairs and jump on top of the whale structure. Exchange the Damp Gold Skull for the IT Thumb Drive. This will turn on the screen behind the whale showing an error. The serial number behind the drive's description will hint at C3, the next location. Find the Spec Electronic Repair shop in C3 on the map and there you'll find a computer on the 2nd floor with the same error as the screen behind the whale. Insert the IT Thumb Drive which will spawn an HVT Mangler called Keyholder which players have to fight to acquire the Maintenance Tower Key which will lead the survivors to the exfil point on Highrise. The top spot on Highrise will have a door that can be opened with the Tower Key. Upon reaching the room, the portal will transition from red to purple when all players have gathered. Complimentary wonder weapon cases and additional loot will be situated near the portal for anyone requiring supplies. The door will open a portal to the Entity's Echo. This is a single-phase version of the final boss fight, however, the boss has more damage. Players have to focus fire on the glowing weak spots and utilize jump pads and teamplay to exterminate Enity's Echo. Defeating the Entity will reward the players with the Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies for the STG-44 AR.

Read More: All Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded and where to find them

This completes our guide for unlocking the Infinite Cosmos blueprint in MW3 Zombies.

For more news and the latest updates on MW3 Zombies and the Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback