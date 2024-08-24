Best long-range meta loadout in Warzone after the STG44 nerf

After the Season 5 Reloaded update dropped, the best long-range meta loadout in Warzone has seen drastic changes. This is because of the STG44 nerf. Prior to the update, most players preferred to use the STG44 Assault Rifle for most of their long-range engagements. It had quite a few things going for it. First, the recoil on it was quite low, making it easier to hit targets at long ranges without missing them.

Second, it had a brilliant damage profile and was capable of dealing damage up to 36. However, the recent update nerfed the STG44, lowering the maximum damage to 32. As a result, players saw an increase in time-to-kill at longer ranges.

That said, with the STG44 nerfed, a new weapon has come out on top, taking the throne for the best long-range meta loadout and it is none other than the TAQ Eradicator. However, on its own, the LMG won't do as well. Hence, in this brief article, we'll be taking a closer look at the best TAQ Eradicator long-range meta loadout in the title.

Best TAQ Eradicator long-range meta loadout in Warzone

To assemble the best TAQ Eradicator long-range meta loadout in Warzone you must use the following attachments:

Barrel : Conquer-70 Long Barrel

: Conquer-70 Long Barrel Muzzle : Quartermaster Suppressor

: Quartermaster Suppressor Underbarrel : Paracord Grip

: Paracord Grip Stock : Tacverte Core Stock

: Tacverte Core Stock Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Here's how these attachments help the TAQ Eradicator in becoming the best long-range meta loadout in Warzone:

Building the best TAQ Eradicator long-range meta loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Conquer-70 Long Barrel increases the bullet velocity and damage range of the LMG. This increases the damage range by 25% and bullet velocity by 30%. It allows you to not only deal more damage at longer ranges but also ensures that won't have to lead your shots by much to hit moving targets.

The Quartermaster Suppressor is a fantastic muzzle choice. It lowers the recoil drastically, making the LMG more accurate. Moreover, being a Suppressor, it will keep you off the radar when firing, thus keeping you safe from potential threats in the vicinity.

The Paracord Grip improves handling, mobility, and accuracy. It lowers the gun's horizontal recoil, which is usually difficult to counter. It also reduces the idle sway, increases sprint-to-fire speed, and steadies the aim while walking.

The Tacverte Core Stock also helps with accuracy. It lowers the recoil, and gun kick, and stabilizes the firing aim. This makes the gun ideal for hitting targets at longer ranges.

Finally, the JAK Glassless Optic. It is one of the few Optics in the game that can help stabilize the aim. But there's more going for it. It provides a clean and precise picture of the targets with little to no obstruction. This allows you to see your foes at longer distances clearly and simultaneously makes you more accurate, allowing you to hit them without missing.

That covers everything about the best long-range meta loadout in Warzone after the STG44 nerf. Although the TAQ Eradicator is an LMG, it behaves like an Assault Rifle, giving players the stability of a Light Machine Gun along with the mobility and handling stats of an Assault Rifle.

