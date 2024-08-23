How to get the Disciple Bottle Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Gettings hands on the Disciple Bottle Schematic in MW3 Zombies is no easy task. But before we get started with how you can acquire it, let us first learn what the Disciple Bottle does. When used, it spawns a friendly Disciple that will follow you around and help you in your fights. The Disciple will be by your side till the end of the match.

Since Disciples are Special Zombies, they are really difficult to defeat. They have tethers that suck the life out of enemies and can control a horde of zombies themselves and heal them as well.

It goes without saying that a sidekick that powerful will certainly prove useful in your adventures to Urzikstan. Hence, in this brief article, we'll explore all the ways you can get the Disciple Bottle Schematic in MW3 Zombies.

Trending

How to unlock the Classified Disciple Bottle Schematic in MW3 Zombies?

To unlock the Disciple Bottle Schematic in MW3 Zombies, you must complete the contracts found in the fourth Elder Dark Aether Rift. Completing them will open up a Reward Rift, which may contain the Schematic. Currently, this is the only way of acquiring one and it is completely chanced-based. Hence, if you have to make multiple runs to acquire the Disciple Bottle Schematic in MW3, don't be disappointed.

Unlocking the Disciple Bottle Schematic in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Although completing contracts in the Elder Dark Aether Rift is not that challenging if you have a full squad, getting access to it is.

Here's a brief overview of what you need to do to access the fourth Elder Dark Aether Rift:

Complete the Final Story mission, defeat 'The Entity' boss, and have an Elder Sigil. Defeating the boss will open a Reward Rift, giving you access to the Golden Mr. Peeks.

Acquire the Echo of Drums, Echo of the Locked Diary, and the Echo of Giraffe Toy. Upgrade them to Gold.

Head over to the Opal Palace in the High Threat Zone (Tier 3) and place these items by the fountain. This will spawn a Mega Abomination and a horde of zombies. Eliminate them all in the area.

A Reward Rift will appear, giving you access to a Sigil to open the fourth Dark Aether Rift in the game.

Now place Elder Sigil behind the portal gate of the fourth Dark Aether Rift. This will open up the Elder Dark Aether Rift.

In this more challenging variant of the fourth Dark Aether, you must get a few contracts done for a chance at the Disciple Bottle Schematic in MW3 Zombies.

Also read: All Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded and where to find them

Note that this article only discusses how to get a hold of the Schematic and not the Bottle itself. To acquire the consumable in Zombies directly, you must head over to the fourth Dark Aether (non-Elder variant) and get them from the Contract Reward Rifts. That said, they too don't guarantee one and will spawn randomly in in the Reward Rifts after the completion of a contract.

For more Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback