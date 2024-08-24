Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error: Possible fixes and reasons

The Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error is one of the most commonly reported issues and can present itself at any time. You could be enjoying a match and the error can pop up, disconnecting you immediately. Similarly, it can also show up when you are simply trying to load up the game, preventing you from accessing Warzone altogether. It is not limited to just one platform and can happen on PCs as well as consoles.

This usually happens when your internet connection is iffy as even disconnecting for a second can lead to the "Your profile was signed out" error. It can also show up if the platform the game is being played on has server issues.

For instance, if you play the game on Steam and it is facing server issues, Call of Duty will also stop working. Unfortunately, in the case of the latter, it is beyond your control and little can be done to fix the error.

Trending

Most of the time, simply restarting the game can fix the issue completely. However, in some cases, the error might simply not go away and it can get quite frustrating, especially if you're in the middle of a match.

Hence, if you are facing the error constantly and have already tried restarting your game, this brief guide will take a closer look at some of the possible fixes that hold the potential to resolve the Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error.

How to possibly fix the Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error?

The following are some of the possible fixes for the Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error:

Restart your router

If you haven't already, it is recommended to restart your router first. This holds the potential to get rid of a host of network issues, including this Warzone error. A proper restart requires you to remove all power sources from your router and let it remain in that state for at least 10 seconds, after which you can plug it back in.

Doing so will reset the cache on your device and this can possibly fix the Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error which might have been caused due to corrupted cache files leading to the disconnects in your game.

Also read: Modern Warfare 3 “Travis-Rilea” error code: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Reset network settings (Windows PC)

Resetting network settings using Windows Powershell (Image via Microsoft)

If you are on a PC and are frequently facing the issue, you should try resetting the network settings. For this fix, we'll take the help of Windows Powershell. Here's how you can do so:

First, use the search feature to look up " Windows Powershell " (without the quotes) and run it as Administrator.

" (without the quotes) and run it as Administrator. In the window that pops up, type in the following commands in the order they are mentioned followed by 'Enter':

netsh int ip reset

netsh advfirewall reset

netsh winsock reset

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

Once all the commands are executed, restart your PC and the error should not pop up anymore. This can appear to be a complicated fix but it is fairly easy to do and the brunt of the workload is picked up by Windows Powershell so there's little you have to do except for typing the commands. If this doesn't resolve the Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error, check out the fix below.

Tweak On-Demand Texture Streaming

Tweaking the On-Demand Texture Streaming feature in Warzone (Image via Activision)

With the new Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update, it is impossible to turn off On-Demand Texture Streaming, which is a feature infamous for causing a plethora of network issues in the game. However, you can tweak it to ensure that it does not cause significant network errors, especially if your bandwidth is low. Here's how to do it:

Go to your ' Graphics ' settings in Warzone.

' settings in Warzone. Head over to the ' Quality ' tab.

' tab. Under, ' Details & Textures ' find On-Demand Texture Streaming.

' find On-Demand Texture Streaming. Set it to 'Minimal'.

This should fix and prevent the Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error from appearing.

Read more: Modern Warfare 3 Dev Error 5820: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

That covers all known possible fixes for the Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error. If it persists despite implementing the fixes mentioned above, it is highly recommended that you contact the Activision support team for further assistance with the Warzone "Your profile was signed out" error.

For more Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback