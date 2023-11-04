Modern Warfare 3 “Travis-Rilea” error code: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 connectivity issues continue to plague the title as players are now reporting facing the “Travis-Rilea” error code.

Apparently, the problem occurs every time your game client's requests are unable to reach the Call of Duty servers, resulting in a Connection Failed or Timed Out message, often leading to MW3 crashing.

As it’s a server connectivity issue, there isn’t anything that can be done to resolve it for good from your end. The developers are the only ones who can offer a permanent solution via a patch or hotfix.

That said, there are a few workarounds that you can try to potentially deal with the “Travis-Rilea” issue temporarily.

Today's Modern Warfare 3 connectivity error guide will go over some of them.

How to fix the “Travis-Rilea” error code in Modern Warfare 3?

1) Check the MW3 server status

The Call of Duty servers themselves being down due to maintenance could be causing the issue. You can visit their official Twitter handle or go to Downdetector to check for that.

If they are down due to maintenance or some other issue, you must wait for the servers to be up and running again.

2) Log in at another time

There might be a massive spike in login requests that the Modern Warfare 3 servers are facing. The number of people trying to get into the game is likely surpassing server capacity, which is leading to the “Travis-Rilea” connectivity error.

If that is the case you can try to log into the game at another time or play the game in another region.

It's important to note here that switching regions will result in higher latency.

3) Restart your router

Often, such issues occur due to some problem at the end of your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

To try and fix this, you might want to restart your router and change the gateway to see if it’s dealing with the “Travis-Rilea” connectivity error in Modern Warfare 3.

Furthermore, in the case that you are continuing to have problems with connectivity in other multiplayer titles as well, your best course of action will be to reach out to your internet provider and register a complaint.

4) Re-start the game

While it may not seem like much of a fix, many in the community have reported that restarting the game a couple of times seems to have mended the issue for them.

Hence, if the above steps don’t work for you, you can try and restart MW3 a few times to see if it resolves the problem.

5) Wait for a patch

As already established, Modern Warfare 3 performance issues seem to be frequent for many across all platforms. Hence, if you are constantly facing the “Travis-Rilea” connectivity error, you might want to wait for a patch.

Alternatively, you can reach out to Activision Support and register a complaint so that the developers can try and fix it from their end.