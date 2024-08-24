Ghoulish Light New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Ghoulish Light New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone is currently available for purchase. As the name suggests, the major highlight of this bundle is the Blueprint for the new Torque 35 Compound Bow, which was added to the games with the Season 5 Reloaded update a couple of days earlier. Apart from that, the bundle also features an Operator skin, a Blueprint for the FJX Horus, and more.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the Ghoulish Light New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone, from its price and all the items it comes with to whether it is worth buying.

Price of the Ghoulish Light New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone

The Ghoulish Light New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone costs 1800 CP, which is roughly $17 in real-world currency. Assuming you have sufficient COD Points balance, you can head over to the in-game store of either of the games to purchase the bundle. It will be available in the Featured section for now.

Discussing the price of the Ghoulish Light New Weapon Bundle in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

If you don't have the required amount of COD Points, you must first purchase that from your platform's respective storefronts. These points are sold in packs and are available to buy at the following prices:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle costs 1800 CP and assuming you have zero COD Points balance in your account, you'll need to purchase the $9.99 pack, $4.99 pack, and the $1.99 pack, to get a total of 1800 CP. Alternatively, you can spend $3 more to get the $19.99 pack and get 2400 CP. The additional COD Points can go towards your next in-game purchase.

What's included in Ghoulish Light New Weapon Bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Ghoulish Light New Weapon Bundle in MW3 and Warzone includes eight items. These include an Operator skin, two Weapon Blueprints, a Large Decal, a Loading Screen, two Weapon Stickers, and a Zombie Acquisition.

All items included in the Ghoulish Light New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here are all the items included in the Ghoulish Light New Weapon Bundle in MW3 and Warzone:

" Lantern Ghost " Operator Skin for Jet

" Operator Skin for Jet " Wind Splitter " Weapon Blueprint for Torque 35

" Weapon Blueprint for Torque 35 " Tortured Spirit" Weapon Blueprint for FJX Horus

Weapon Blueprint for FJX Horus " Herd of Yokai " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Chochin " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker " Wanyudou " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker " Ghoulish Light " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen Legendary Aether Tool Zombie Acquisition (x2)

Now that we have discussed the price and all the items the bundle includes, you might be wondering whether it's worth buying. Check out the section below for our thoughts on the Ghoulish Light New Weapon Bundle.

Is the Ghoulish Light New Weapon Bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Yes, the Ghoulish Light New Weapon Bundle in MW3 and Warzone is definitely worth buying. It is a complete package that includes 8 in-game items including an Operator skin, two Weapon Blueprints, and more. All items are horror-themed and inspired by Japanese mythology.

The Operator skin, although creepy, is animated and looks quite good in-game. The smoke around the body gives it an eerie look that is certain to appeal to a vast majority of players.

However, the primary reason to consider buying this bundle is the Blueprint for the new Torque 35 Compound Bow, which too carries a similar theme as the Operator skin and it does make it stand out. But that's not all. You also get a Blueprint for the FJX Horus, which too has blue smoke leaving from the body of the weapon that is wrapped in bronze.

Apart from that, you get other in-game cosmetics centered around the same theme and two Zombie Acquisitions, which will come in handy in MW3 Zombies. And the best part? The entire bundle costs only 1800 CP.

In terms of the value the bundle provides, it is totally worth the price tag. However, the theme itself can be offputting for a few, in which case there are alternatives out there.

Additionally, it is worth keeping in mind that your in-game purchase in MW3 won't transfer to Black Ops 6.

That covers everything that fans need to know about the new Ghoulish Light New Weapon Bundle.

