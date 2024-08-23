Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls trailer revealed

The much-awaited Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls reveal trailer has been released by Call of Duty. The latest clip confirms the highly anticipated return of popular antagonist Edward "Eddie" Richtofen and an iconic Wonder Weapon. But he's not the only one who will be back in Activision's upcoming round-based Zombies experience, as the trailer heralds the comeback of yet another iconic character.

Keep reading to know crucial details regarding the new Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls trailer by Treyarch.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls trailer reveals Edward Richtofen with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon and a familiar voice

The trailer begins with Richtofen having a nightmare, where he sees his wife and son, Samuel, dying in a fire (connecting to a past incident). He wakes up horrified, to realize that he is in Liberty Falls, West Virginia, in February 1991.

Richtofen is then informed that dimensional breaches have occurred across his facility in the town (supposedly the site of his secret project, aka, Project Janus). He then takes up his Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon (returning from past games).

The Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls trailer shows Richtofen dealing with deadly zombies that have invaded his house. Fortunately, the Wunderwaffe DG-2 appears to be too powerful and wreaks havoc on the undead. Richtofen also reveals himself as the Director of Project Janus as he uses his voice to override emergency controls. He's then seen getting dominated by a mysterious force and says this:

"I swear to you Sam, you'll never be free."

Richtofen is seen with his wife in Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls cinematic trailer (Image via Activision)

It seems Richtofen thinks that Samantha Maxis, who was trapped in Dark Aether, is still inside it. However, the next voice clears all his doubts.

"But Edward, I already am".

The trailer ends while teasing Project Janus in the upcoming game. All in all, the major highlight of the trailer is the official confirmation of the return of Richtofen and Samantha Maxis after the events of Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay coming in CoD Next

The full gameplay reveal of Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls is coming in next week's CoD Next event by Activision. It will see various content creators trying out the new round-based zombies map, set in West Virginia.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls gameplay is coming at CoD Next (Image via Activision)

The other map in Black Ops 6 Zombies is of Terminus Island, which was already revealed a few weeks ago.

For more news and the latest updates on Black Ops 6 Zombies, keep following Sportskeeda.

