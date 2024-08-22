Area 99 might replace Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1

A newly revealed Area 99 map will reportedly replace Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1 after Black Ops 6 releases in 2024. This massive rumor comes from the reliable leaker @HeyImAlaix. It suggests that the beloved map of Rebirth Island, which was added back to Warzone just a few months ago after a long wait of hardcore fans, might get replaced by Area 99 which is rumored to be a Resurgence map similar to Rebirth Island.

This article will mention key details on the latest rumor of the Area 99 map replacing Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Area 99 will reportedly replace existing Resurgence map of Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1 under Black Ops 6

Trusted scooper @HeyImAlaix, who's known for providing near-accurate leaks on Call of Duty games, recently shared a big rumor on Area 99, the upcoming new Warzone Map. If the latest rumor is anything to go by, Rebirth Island might be replaced by the Area 99 map once Black Ops 6 comes out with Season 1 for Warzone.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Fortune Keep, another fan-favorite Resurgence map, is rumored to stay in Warzone and isn't expected to be replaced at all. The latest rumor only suggests that players may see yet another farewell of Rebirth Island once Area 99 gets revealed in Warzone Season 1 under CoD 2024 Black Ops 6.

For those unaware, Rebirth Island was first introduced way back in 2020 during the original Warzone era for the Resurgence mode. It was then removed from the battle royale game in late 2022 and didn't make an appearance until April 2024. Following an extended wait of fans who missed this popular area, it made a return to Warzone during Modern Warfare 3's Season 3 update.

Rebirth Island was brought back to Warzone earlier this year during Modern Warfare 3's Season 3 (Image via Activision)

As for Area 99, it's currently rumored to be a Resurgence map. Developers will share more details on it during the CoD Next event this month. The event is set to take place on August 28, 2024.

Coming back to the rumor, fans should take everything with a grain of salt right now, as nothing is officially confirmed. However, if the rumor is true, many Rebirth Island lovers might be left disappointed once again.

Read More: All Warzone 2025 maps leaked so far

For more news and the latest updates on Warzone and the Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback